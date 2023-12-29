Delusional heavyweight correct on ‘delusional’ Deontay Wilder

Boxing’s most delusional heavyweight, Christopher Lovejoy, got it spot on in his assessment of Deontay Wilder in defeat.

Wilder lost in Saudi Arabia against Joseph Parker recently. Wilder was dominated for twelve rounds, landing a measly 39 punches.

Despite the facts and stats, Wilder acted like he’d won the fight on the final bell. The watching Lovejoy, known for failing to admit his shortcomings, let the “Bronze Bomber” have it.

“Why the F does Deontay Wilder have his hands raised? – Delusional,” said Lovejoy, who had picked Wilder to lose via knockout beforehand.

Lovejoy is well-known among boxing circles for padding out his record in Mexico and subsequently making outlandish statements.

Greatest heavyweight

He claimed to be the greatest of all time at 19-0, but Mahmoud Charr knocked him out as he stepped up in class.

“Boxing has been great. I go down in history as one of the only heavyweights to retire undefeated,” he proclaimed. “And the first-ever undefeated heavyweight to retire with a one hundred percent KO ratio with at least fifteen wins.

“WBA ranked. IBF ranked. My haters, I know I made you all happy. To my supporters, I’m sorry I let you all down. The haters won. You all did that,” he concluded.

He drew with a 4-8 journeyman in Cairo in his last bout. At 20-1-1, he then decided to become a bodyguard.

The fighter later admitted the WBA was wrong to rank him in the top fifteen.

“This bodyguard sh*t is cool. I’m just not used to these hours. I’m making a load of more money than your average boxer doing this.

He added: “It’s crazy. I make more money as a bodyguard than a professional heavyweight boxer with a 20-1 20 KO record.

“I was ranked top 15 in the world [by the] WBA 12 times. What a joke the sport of boxing is.”

Despite his disillusionment with the sport, Lovejoy promised that fight news was incoming as he continued his career.

Whether that will be another bout in Mexico or something more meaningful remains to be seen. However, at least he got it right on Deontay Wilder.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

