Tyson Fury offers Eddie Hearn fresh hope on AJ heavyweight unification

Tyson Fury has offered Eddie Hearn fresh hope despite several deadlines expiring to make a long-winded heavyweight fight with Anthony Joshua a reality.

“The Gypsy King” appeared on Hearn’s latest podcast, live from Texas, ahead of friend Billy Joe Saunders facing pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez.

Fury was on fine form as he discussed a potential battle with Joshua, just days after his promoter Bob Arum said the unification was dead.

Hearn began tentatively sitting opposite Fury but did get the answers he wanted as the WBC champion engaged in talk about the Pay Per View.

“I know there’s been a lot of backward and forwards, but we’re all on the same page. We’re all working as hard as we can and fast as we can to get this made,” pointed out Hearn.

“I never speak on his behalf, but we speak on the side of AJ to say, ‘This is the fight, we want, nothing else.’

“And I feel like you’re the same mindset,” he added.

“Yeah, I can’t wait to get the big dosser in the ring and give him a good hiding,” replied Fury.

“I’ll prove to the world what a fake he is. That there’s only one dominant heavyweight champion. “The Gypsy King.”

“Undefeated, indestructible, unbeatable. I never will lose a fight in the history of this sport, ever. I will retire with the crown.”

HEAVYWEIGHT TRILOGY

Those words will be music to the ears of both Hearn and Joshua as talk of a trilogy with Deontay Wilder had raised its head.

UK fans have been on tenterhooks over the deal, eventually making it over the line as Matchroom Boxing eye a Saudi Arabia blockbuster featuring two fighters from the UK.

Despite Wembley Stadium being mentioned as possible by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, that possibility doesn’t seem on the cards.

Hopes of a u-turn on the idea remain, though.

For now, the undisputed fight is back on – but for how long and will it happen this time around?

The possibility of an announcement post-Canelo vs. Saunders bout, which is also a unification, has filled the air during fight week.