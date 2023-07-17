Boxing’s most deluded heavyweight won’t change despite 4-8 draw

Christopher Lovejoy continues to call out Tyson Fury and the other top stars despite his most recent fight ending in a draw against a 4-8 journeyman.

The American enigma, who counts social media channel host as one of his latest ventures, holds a record of 20-1-1. All of his wins have come via knockout.

However, all of his victories have been in Mexico against debatable opponents. The first time Lovejoy moved up in class slightly, he lost via knockout in two rounds.

The unheralded Mahmoud Charr took him apart in Germany two years ago. Since then, Lovejoy has fought twice, his latest bout being in Cairo, Egypt.

He scored a draw against 45-year-old Ayman Farouk Abbas, who Lovejoy out-weighed by over fifty pounds.

Inflated heavyweight record

Therefore, his inflated record is exposed whenever Lovejoy moves outside Mexico.

Even against Charr, a former world title challenger, Lovejoy couldn’t get anywhere near a fighter considered an also-ran in the rankings.

Lovejoy winning his first 19 fights by knockout got him the attention he currently milks, for all it’s worth. However, calling out Fury, Joe Joyce, and Zhilei Zhang with a record like his makes Lovejoy the most delusional heavyweight on the planet.

An ill-fated collaboration with Don King has since failed to evaluate Lovejoy as anything more than a podcast host in the current climate.

The Future for Christopher Lovejoy

It is unclear what the future holds for Christopher Lovejoy. He has not been able to live up to his hype so far. Approaching his forties, it’s now or never as he needs to start fighting more prominent opponents.

The fear is if Lovejoy does that, it will only lead to more losses in the heavyweight division. He has the personality to command an audience anyway without the callouts of Fury and others who would wipe the floor with him.

Lovejoy’s career is an open book. In addition, his boxing record is there for all to see. What’s apparent is that he will never be able to compete at the highest level.

The best thing for Lovejoy would be to get real. Humble down on the big talk and work towards getting into fighting shape. When weighing 313 pounds for any fight screams of a fighter who is more interested in his social media profile than competing at any level.

He’s rated 445 in the world. The opponent he drew with is ranked 686 and is on the wrong side of forty. Furthermore, Christopher Lovejoy has to start leaving the big-name callouts behind.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

