Josh Kelly dominates out-of-depth foe, eyes Eubank or Benn

Josh Kelly called out Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn after dominating a world-ranked opponent inflated in the ratings.

Gabriel Corzo went the distance but was never in the Newcastle fight. Kelly then immediately called out two of his big-name domestic rivals.

He defended his WBO International super welterweight title with a unanimous points win over the previously unbeaten Corzo.

Josh Kelly wants big names

Kelly, who defeated Corzo with judges’ scores of 120-107, 120-107, and 117-110, told DAZN: “I want big fights. I want those big names, the Eubanks and the Benns.

“I would welcome any of those names to the northeast. Any of those names, they have my number. I will take those dangerous fights.”

The 29-year-old, rated No2 in the world heading into the fight, is now ready for major fights. Kelly wants a shot at the WBO world title or showdowns with Conor Benn or Chris Eubank Junior.

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman Boxing, added his thoughts on what’s next,

“This man will be a world champion, but what’s next? – We will push for that number one spot with the WBO. However, there are also a lot of names out there. Some of them are looking for fights.

“They want the big fights in the autumn. This win sets that up nicely. There will be a big end to the year for Josh.”

Coach Adam Booth stated his charge is ready for the bigger domestic opponents.

“I would let him off the leash tomorrow. It is time for Josh to show the level he is at. I’d put him in with someone who is a name and who wants to throw their hands.

“Everyone loves big domestic showdowns, so let’s make the fights because they are the fights the British people want to see.”

The Wasserman Boxing show also saw Liam Dillon crowned the new British super featherweight champion after an enthralling contest with Qais Ashfaq.

Chloe Watson warmed up for a potential European flyweight title shot. She produced an accomplished display.

Codie Smith dazzled once more, and Ben Marksby extended his unbeaten record.

Kelly vs Corzo Full Results:

Oliver Zaren 40-36 Jay Byrne

Owen Rees WTKO3 Marius Istrate

Kai Richmond WRTD2 Karl Sampson

Tom Summerbell 40-36 Dimtri Protkunas

Samuel Antwi WTKO3 Ruben Angulo

Troy Williamson 60-54 Ramiro Blanco

Chloe Watson 80-72 Belen Valdebenito

Ben Marksby 59-55 Ricardo Fernandez

Qais Ashfaq 115-112, 112-115, 110-117 Liam Dillon

Codie Smith 40-36 Francisco Rodriguez

Steven Robinson 74-79 Franklin Ignatius

Josh Kelly 120-107, 120-107, 117-110 Gabriel Corzo

