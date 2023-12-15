Josh Kelly eyes Conor Benn, Chris Eubank Jr. or Kell Brook

Josh Kelly has vowed to ‘marmalize’ a trio of domestic rivals after he has dealt with the big-punching Placido Ramirez in Sunderland on Saturday night, live on DAZN.

Kelly fights in his hometown for the first time as a professional this weekend and is ready to deliver a statement performance at the Beacon of Light, on a Wasserman Boxing show, delivered in association with William Hill.

The world’s leading contender in the 154lbs division, Kelly has been unmoved by facing a late change of opponent, with Ramirez coming in to replace the injured Roarke Knapp.

Kelly is eyeing a series of big fights in 2024 and when potential match-ups with Conor Benn, Chris Eubank Junior and Kell Brook, were mentioned, he had a blunt message for his rivals.

At a press conference held at the Stadium of Light, Josh Kelly said: “I think I marmalize every single one of them. Absolutely marmalise them. Any of them.

“They just keep dancing about each other, why don’t they fight each other?!

“Get in there, get it done and see who is the best.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman, said: “This young man is number one in the world and returns home this weekend.

“He’s on a great platform on DAZN and this is the perfect place to promote Josh before those big fights next year.

“I am expecting a full powered Ramirez on Saturday night, a Colombian banger, and his compatriots have a history of causing upsets on these shores. But there will be no upset in Sunderland.

“I see big fights for Josh in 2024. Everyone knows I like a domestic blockbuster and there are a few names circling – Chris Eubank Junior, Conor Benn and I hear that Kell Brook is returning.”

Adam Booth, Kelly’s coach, said: “Ramirez is experienced, he can punch and he comes to win.

“That is the most important point because the bigger the challenge, the more Josh performs.

“I have trained some big punchers over the years and Josh has that element in him. When you have to put your forearm in ice for five minutes after each punching session, because it is throbbing, then you know you are dealing with a big puncher.”

Placido Ramirez, who has 17 KO wins on his reocrd, said: “As soon as my manager told me about this fight, I wanted it.

“I said ‘yes – let’s go’ because I wanted to take the chance to win this fight.

“I have been punching really, really hard throughout my career and I will keep punching hard on Saturday night.”

Saturday night’s Wasserman Boxing event also features two of British boxing’s most exciting young talents, as Dan Toward and Tom Welland both have their second pro contests.