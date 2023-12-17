Josh Kelly stops Colombian no-mark in three rounds

Josh Kelly set up the biggest year of his career by producing a “showreel knockout” in front of his Sunderland fans.

The 29-year-old stopped Placido Ramirez in the third round at a sold-out Beacon of Light on Saturday night, after landing a vicious uppercut that left his Colombian opponent unable to beat the referee’s count.

Kelly’s stunning victory means he is next in line to fight for the IBO world super welterweight title but the former Olympian also remains the No1 contender with the WBO and highly ranked by the IBF.

‘Pretty Boy’ has also made no secret of his desire to land big domestic dust-ups with rivals such as Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Junior, and following one of the KOs of the year, he declared that he is ready for anyone.

Josh Kelly told DAZN: “It was meant to be, the city turned out and the place was Red and White tonight.

“Everything went to plan. It all went smoothly.

“I want those big domestic fights or a world title fight. You all know the names I want – Eubank and Benn – I am here and after that sort of performance, let’s get them down here.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman, said: “Josh took Ramirez two inches off the floor with that punch.

“He set him up with the jab but that uppercut was a showreel knockout. He is No1 in the world so there are big fights coming in 2024.

“Josh is the easiest guy to promote, he doesn’t care who he fights, he just wants me to rack them up.”

Earlier in the Wasserman Boxing event, delivered in association with William Hill, Newcastle’s Dan Toward moved to 2-0 as a professional after dominating Nikolas Dzurnak, dropping him on the way to a 60-53 points win.

And another of British boxing’s biggest prospects, Tom Welland won in punishing fashion against Yuri Zanoli, flooring his rival in the opening round and then dominating thereafter, taking a 60-53 points victory.

Full Results:

Tursynbay Kulakhmet 60-54 Fouad El Massoudi

Andrei Dascalu 59-56 Angel Emilov

Harvey Lambert 40-35 Fabio Cascone

Tom Welland 60-53 Yuri Zanoli

Ben Marksby 59-56 Kurt Jackson

Travis Waters WTKO6 Mykhailo Sovtus

Dan Toward 60-53 Nikolas Dzurnak

Josh Kelly WKO3 Placido Ramirez