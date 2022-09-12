“12-times ranked” heavyweight makes more money as a bodyguard

Heavyweight Christopher Lovejoy has revealed he makes more money from being a bodyguard than he does from boxing.

The striking claim comes despite Lovejoy being rated by the World Boxing Association twelve times in the past.

Heavyweight rankings

However, Lovejoy’s inclusion on the WBA rankings list has raised more questions than answers previously.

WBN first spotted an anomaly in 2019 when Lovejoy appeared on the WBA voluntary list despite one of the worst winning records in the division.

At the time, his winning record of 19-0 came against fighters with a combined record of 51 wins, 192 losses, and 19 draws.

It was a shocking turn of events. However, the publicity did land the American boxer a big fight. In May 2021, he fought Mahmoud Charr in Germany.

Looking well out of his depth and nowhere near the talent his rating and record suggested, Lovejoy got stopped in two cringeworthy rounds.

He then returned to his usual playground of Mexico to beat up another tomato can. Lovejoy is now sitting on 20-1 but no longer features with the WBA.

Christopher Lovejoy – The Bodyguard

As a side hustle, Lovejoy now moonlights as a bodyguard. He stated that the move was paying off.

“This bodyguard s*** cool. I’m just not used to these hours,” said Lovejoy. “I’m making a load of more money than your average boxer doing this.

He added: “It’s crazy. I make more money as a bodyguard than a professional heavyweight boxer with a 20-1 20 KO record.

“I was ranked top 15 in the world [by the] WBA 12 times. What a joke the sport of boxing is.”

Alongside his bodyguarding antics, Lovejoy is trying to build a YouTube channel offering his views on the current boxing affairs.

It’s a far cry from the man who calls out Englishman Johnny Fisher in one breath and says he could defeat Lennox Lewis or Tyson Fury in the other.

Lovejoy is still hunting another chance to showcase his talent alongside his heavyweight ego. But judging by his last effort against Charr calls from promoters staging big shows will be few and far between.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

