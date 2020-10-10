WBC Top 40 Heavyweight Rankings (OCT ’20): Deontay Wilder stands firm

Mikey Williams

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder remains top of the pile as far as his old title is concerned ahead of a trilogy with Tyson Fury.

Dates and workable venues are currently being discussed as Wilder bids to regain the green belt he lost to Fury back in February.

Due to the ongoing situation regarding his contracted challenge, Wilder keeps the number one spot on an ongoing basis.

The rest of the Top 40 remains relatively unchanged since September.

Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist, Tony Yoka, is this month’s biggest mover following his eye-catching knockout of Johann Duhaupas.

Yoka smashed Duhaupas in the early moments. Duhaupas had previously taken Wilder to the later rounds a few years back.

Sergey Kuzmin climbs slightly due to a recent victory. At the same time, Fabio Wardley cracks the rating list following his triumph in the UK.

Lukasz Rozanski of Poland drops out of the rankings despite scoring a stoppage win on September 19. Rozanski, 34, is now 13-0 with 12 stoppages.

HEAVYWEIGHT – WBC TOP 40 (October 2020)

CHAMPION: Tyson Fury

Interim Champion: Alexander Povetkin

1 Deontay Wilder (US)

2 Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

3 Luis Ortiz (Cuba)

4 Andy Ruiz Jr. (Mexico/US)

5 Dillian Whyte (GB/Jamaica)

6 Joseph Parker (New Zealand)

7 Daniel Dubois (GB) SILVER/COMM/BBBofC

8 Oscar Rivas (Colombia/Canada)

9 Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) INTL

10 Michael Hunter (US)

11 Joe Joyce (GB)

12 Dereck Chisora (GB)

13 Charles Martin (US)

14 Efe Ajagba (Nigeria/US) * CBP/P

15 Agit Kabayel (Germany)

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF





16 Carlos Takam (Cameroon)

17 Robert Helenius (Finland)

18 Tony Yoka (France)

19 Adam Kownacki (US)

20 Frank Sanchez (Cuba) AMERICAS

21 Otto Wallin (Swe)

22 Hughie Fury (GB)

23 Dominic Breazeale (US)

24 Arslanbek Makhmudov (Russia/Canada) NABF

25 Martin Bakole (Congo/GB)

26 Evgeny Romanov (Russia)

27 Simon Kean (Canada) INTL Silver

28 Sergey Kuzmin (Russia)

29 Bryant Jennings (US)

30 Marco Huck (Germany)

31 Hussein Muhamed (Germany)

32 Junior Fa (New Zealand)

33 Zhilei Zhang (China)

34 Nathan Gorman (GB)

35 Jermaine Franklin (US)

36 Cassius Chaney (US)

37 Zhan Kossobutskiy (Kazakstan)

38 Demsey McKean (Australia)

39 Peter Kadiru (Germany)

40 Fabio Wardley (GB)

UNRANKED

Anthony Joshua (GB) WBA Super

Manuel Charr (Germany) WBA Regular

Trevor Bryan (US) WBA Interim

Tyrone Spong (Sur) Legal

Kubrat Pulev (Bulgaria) NA

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.