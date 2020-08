Current List of the 65 Boxing World Champions – August 2020

📸 Amanda Wescott

World Boxing News provides a list of the current boxing world champions as of August 5th of 2020. In total there are 63 current fighters holding a recognized belt.

Canelo and Vasyl Lomachenko are WBC Franchise Champions and do not hold a specific strap in one division.

CURRENT BOXING WORLD CHAMPIONS

WBC FRANCHISE – ALL DIVISIONS

CANELO

VASYL LOMACHENKO

200 LBS + HEAVYWEIGHT

ANTHONY JOSHUA – IBF / WBA / WBO / IBO Champion

TYSON FURY – WBC Champion

200 LBS CRUISERWEIGHT

ILUNGA MAKABU – WBC Champion

BEIBUT SHUMENOV – WBA Champion

KEVIN LERENA – IBO Champion

YUNIEL DORTICOS – IBF Champion

VACANT – WBO

175 LBS LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

ARTUR BETERBIEV – IBF/WBC Champion

DMITRY BIVOL – WBA Champion

DOMINIC BOESEL – IBO Champion

VACANT – WBO Champion

168 LBS SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

DAVID BENAVIDEZ – WBC Champion

CALEB PLANT – IBF Champion

CALLUM SMITH – WBA Champion

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS – WBO Champion

VACANT. – IBO Champion

160 LBS MIDDLEWEIGHT

CANELO ALVAREZ – WBA Champion

GENNADIY GOLOVKIN – IBO / IBF Champion

JERMALL CHARLO – WBC Champion

DEMETRIUS ANDRADE – WBO Champion

154 LBS SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

JEISON ROSARIO – IBF / WBA Champion

JERMELL CHARLO – WBC Champion

PATRICK TEIXEIRA – WBO Champion

VACANT – IBO Champion

147 LBS WELTERWEIGHT

ERROL SPENCE – IBF/WBC Champion

MANNY PACQUIAO – WBA Champion

TERENCE CRAWFORD – WBO Champion

SEBASTIAN FORMELLA – IBO Champion

140 LBS SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

JOSE RAMIREZ – WBC/WBO Champion

JOSH TAYLOR – IBF/WBA Champion

NICOLAS PONCE – IBO Champion

135 LBS LIGHTWEIGHT

VASYL LOMACHENKO – WBA / WBO Champion

TEOFIMO LOPEZ – IBF Champion

DEVIN HANEY – WBC

VACANT – IBO

130 LBS SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

MIGUEL BERCHELT – WBC Champion

JO JO DIAZ – IBF Champion

GERVONTA DAVIS – WBA Champion

JAMEL HERRING – WBO Champion

VACANT – IBO Champion

126 LBS FEATHERWEIGHT

GARY RUSSELL JR. – WBC Champion

SHAKUR STEVENSON – WBO

JOSH WARRINGTON – IBF Champion

LEO SANTA CRUZ – WBA Champion

TUGSTSOGT NYAMBAYAR – IBO Champion

122 LBS SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

REY VARGAS – WBC Champion

MURODJON AKHMADALIEV – WBA / IBF Champion

ANGELO LEO – WBO Champion

VACANT – IBO Champion

118 LBS BANTAMWEIGHT

NAOYA INOUE – IBF/WBA Champion

ZOLANI TETE – WBO Champion

NORDINE OUBAALI – WBC

MICHELL BANQUEZ – IBO Champion









115 LBS SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

JUAN ESTRADA – WBC Champion

JERWIN ANCAJAS – IBF Champion

ROMAN GONZALEZ – WBA Champion

GIDEON BUTHELEZI – IBO Champion

KAZUTO IOKA – WBO Champion

112 LBS FLYWEIGHT

ARTEM DALAKIAN – WBA Champion

KOSEI TANAKA – WBO Champion

MAXIMINO FLORES – IBO Champion

VACANT – IBF/WBC

108 LBS LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

KENSHIRO HIRAJI – WBC Champion

HIROTO KYOGUCHI – WBA Champion

ELWIN SOTO – WBO Champion

FELIX ALVARADO – IBF Champion

TIBO MONABESA – IBO Champion

105 LBS MINIMUMWEIGHT

WANHENG MENAYOTHIN – WBC Champion

DEEJAY KRIEL – IBF Champion

KNOCKOUT CP FRESHMART – WBA Champion

WILFREDO MENDEZ – WBO Champion

VACANT – IBO Champion

Title-holders correct as of August 5th, 2020.