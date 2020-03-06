Canelo says ‘don’t get carried away’ with Billy Joe Saunders fight reports

World Boxing News

📸 Amanda Westcott

Canelo Alvarez has warned those reporting the finalization of a fight with Billy Joe Saunders not to jump the gun before his official announcement.

In true Floyd Mayweather-style, Canelo has stated he’ll be the only one to make any encounter reality as rumors grow of a May 2 bonanza.

Responding to the Saunders speculation, Canelo said: “The day that (it – the Billy Joe Saunders or any fight) is official, the first to announce will be me.

“Do not get carried away by ‘close sources’ (reporting a deal is done). Greetings to all.”

Those words come on the back of WBN’s article regarding potential problems between Canelo and promoters Golden Boy.

The two juggernauts had a well-documented spat late last year. Canelo was fuming about his treatment when being stripped by the International Boxing Federation.

Eventually, rival Gennadiy Golovkin fought for and won his old title. There are now potential gripes over a three-fight plan put to Canelo and his team by DAZN.

John Skipper, the man who paid the Mexican superstar over $350 million to sign for his streaming service, has apparently laid down his wishes for Canelo in 2019.

DAZN wants Canelo vs Saunders in May, followed by a Golovkin trilogy in September. With the latter possibly at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Canelo would then be asked to headline in Japan, most likely against Ryota Murata, as DAZN eye a spike on growth in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Japan is a massive market. And with Canelo harboring ambitions of fighting in Asia, the scenario does seem an ideal one for all.







CONTROL

But the problem for Canelo is obviously being controlled. The 29-year-old wants to rule his own destiny. The same way Mayweather did when he was the king of the sport.

Therefore, DAZN’s plan being outed in the rumor mill will not have gone down well with Canelo. However, the Saunders bout is still expected to get over the line.

WBN first revealed Saunders was the frontrunner over seven weeks ago. The Briton has since faced an anxious wait to learn his final destiny.

Despite ongoing delays, Canelo vs Saunders could even be confirmed over the weekend.

It all depends on whether Canelo and Oscar De La Hoya can get on the same page by then.