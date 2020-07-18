Julio Cesar Chavez Jr boxing career could be over after suspension

Ed Mulholland

Former world middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr is facing up to not being able to fight in Las Vegas for the remainder of his career.

The Mexican boxer has been suspended indefinitely by the Nevada State Athletic Commission due to a violation dating back to October 2019.

Chavez refused to carry out anti-doping procedures with the NSAC for a potential clash with Daniel Jacobs.

The bout was subsequently moved and went ahead. Chavez lost in farcical fashion.

The son Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez point blank wouldn’t give a sample to the attending Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) officers.

He was then told he would not be able to box in the state of Nevada. This ban has now been extended permanently.

At the time, promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing USA was criticized for making a fight involving a boxer who refused drug testing.

The Essex man eventually staged the bout in Phoenix, Arizona. After the awful bout, a riot kicked off in the arena.

Junior, who has a 51-4-1, 33 KO’s record, could see his suspension mimicked in several, in not all other jurisdictions.

When it comes to drug testing, the 34-year-old has a checkered past.

Eleven years ago, a banned substance was detected in a sample after a title defense against Troy Rowand in Las Vegas.

The result was changed to a no-contest by the NSAC and Chavez was suspended for seven months and fined six figures.







JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR vs SERGIO MARTINEZ

For his most famous fight against Sergio Martinez, in which Chavez lost his WBC title, he tested positive for marijuana. He was also fined $ 20,000 by the World Boxing Council.

Prior to that, in February 2012, Chavez was charged with driving whilst intoxicated and given three years probation.

In 2017, after losing with a whimper against Canelo Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, Chavez was robbed by girls who attended his hotel room after the fight.

The now super-middleweight was pictured partying. It came in the immediate aftermath after taking home a purse of $3 million for his drab defeat.

Julio César Chavez Jr vuelve a hacer de las suyas y compartió este divertido Tik Tok que a muchos les gustó y a otros no tanto. ¿Que opinas? pic.twitter.com/mMuGtSQFws — Raúl Brindis (@raulbrindis) June 26, 2020

Furthermore recently, Chavez was ridiculed for a social media post on Tik Tok.

This latest outcome could finish Chavez for good unless he decides to apply for a license elsewhere. We will see.

