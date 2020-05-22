The Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor 2 nonsensical rules UFC bout

Mayweather v McGregor 2

Mayweather Promo

Floyd Mayweather will rematch Conor McGregor inside the octagon under altered rules, according to The Sports Journal’s Editor-in-Chief Omar Al Raisi.

Remember those words uttered about a possible Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor rematch happening in the opposite code?

In several tweets around two years ago, Omar Al Raisi laid down the stipulations for what missed out on becoming one of the most lucrative combat sports events of all time in 2018.

Even going to far as revealing full details of the rules, Mayweather vs McGregor just didn’t seem like it was ever on the cards back then.

“Floyd Mayweather will fight Conor McGregor in the octagon. With 4 ounce gloves, no shoes, 5-five minute rounds in 155 division.

“No kicks, no takedowns, no elbows, no knees. Certain things will be allowed like the clinch,” said Al Raisi at the time.

“(It will be ) Co-promoted by Mayweather Promotions, UFC, and McGregor Entertainment.

“Last time I said McGregor will be a co-promoter, nobody believed me. But again this is the right game, sources say things. But it changes very quickly!”

Mayweather, 41, had been training for some time to make his UFC debut. Leaving boxing behind when defeating McGregor in their original meeting in August 2017.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs CONOR MCGREGOR

‘The Notorious’ one was halted in the tenth round of what turned out to be a predictably one-sided contest. The second time around, with the prospect of Mayweather going into McGregor territory, made the fight all the more intriguing.

Battling in four-ounce gloves without shoes and not being allowed to kick, elbow, knee, or takedown would have left the actual fight itself with a lot to be desired for boxing fans.

It would have basically Floyd been stipulating a boxing match inside an eight-sided ring with smaller gloves. But it would have given the former pound for pound king every chance of having success in the fight.

Potentially, only a select batch of supporters would have been interested in witnessing what is a glorified boxing match. Hence the reason the clash didn’t happen.