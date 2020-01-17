EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Manny Pacquiao sends message to Conor McGregor

Phil Jay

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao sent a video to World Boxing News wishing UFC star Conor McGregor well for his upcoming clash with Donald Cerrone.

Pacquiao, voted WBN Fighter of the Year 2019 by fans this month, was featured alongside representative Sean Gibbons.

The eight-weight title holder hopes all goes good this weekend at UFC 246 and is open to a future fight between the pair.

Gibbons told McGregor they would be willing to speak to ‘The Notorious’ one after he’s done with the ‘Cowboy’ in Las Vegas.

McGregor has been vocal in naming Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather as his future boxing targets. Firstly, the Irishman has to win at the T-Mobile Arena.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, McGregor stated: “Manny, we were actually close to signing Manny (to UFC).

“There’s been talks about a Manny fight as well. There was an offer made on that. Just not yet. And the Paulie [Malignaggi] fight.

“I’d like to box Paulie as well. I already knocked him out but that’s a bit of buzz as well.

“Paulie and a boxing bout. I want to box again and I will box again. I will get a boxing world title.

“I’d like to rematch Floyd. I think we should rematch Floyd. I mean, he’s flirting with it. He can go and pick someone else, but it’s not gonna be the same.

“It was a great, great experience. And, you know, I look forward to doing it again. It’s going to happen again.”







RECORD-BREAKERS

Breaking the all-time pay-per-view record in both bouts, Mayweather is linked to facing both as the five-time king returns for two bouts in 2020.

A huge rematch with Pacquiao could be on the agenda with Mayweather and take place at the new Las Vegas Arena opening over the summer.

At the moment, Mayweather is keeping his cards close to his chest as McGregor continues to name-drop in the media.

All will be revealed soon.