Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather won’t be fighting Conor McGregor in 2023 despite informing his fans a rematch with the UFC star was happening.

Mayweather had claimed the Irishman was on board with a repeat of their August 2017 event. The professional boxing bout became the second most purchased PPV in history.

Mayweather wants to make big bucks for the second time without committing to another sanctioned encounter.

He told The Daily Mail: “I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition of a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I prefer an exhibition.”

Will Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight again?

However, it takes two to tango, and McGregor had none of it when responding via social media.

“The Notorious” stated bluntly that he was “not interested” in the pair throwing down in a return of their one-sided beatdown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Dominating the collision until taking McGregor out late on, Mayweather toyed with the “Champ Champ” any way he wanted.

It was sometimes painful to watch, like promoter Mayweather’s exhibition contest with Logan Paul when spawning no winner.

Seeking out fighters he can avoid damage against, Mayweather has no intention of retiring. He’s currently geared up to face another non-boxer in Japan on September 24 in Mikuru Asakura.

Manny Pacquiao option

Mayweather’s team looks to be putting the feelers out to gain fan reaction to McGregor II. But the truth is Manny Pacquiao would be the preferred option for most before both walk away for good.

They had unfinished business after their United States record-breaker in May 2015.

Both have a full plate at present, though. Mayweather faces kickboxer Asakura before YouTuber Deji in November.

At the same time, Pacquiao has exhibitions lined up against combat YouTuber DK Yoo and undefeated Frenchman Jaber Zayani.

A window in May 2023, eight years after their initial bout, is there for the taking. With McGregor off the table, Mayweather could have no other option but to approach his career nemesis.

If that fails, there’s always Jake Paul.

Mayweather vs Asakura

Information regarding purchasing Mayweather vs Asakura got rubberstamped with days to go until fight night.

Integrated Sports across North America will distribute the event. It will be televised live on Cable and Satellite Pay Per View via iN Demand, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel.

Mayweather vs Asakura is priced at $29.99. Additionally, it will be broadcast via Digital PPV on FITE (all FITE mobile, OTT Streaming, and Smart TV apps) and PPV.com.

Integrated Sports will distribute Super RIZIN, headlined by the exhibition match.

The fight takes place between Mayweather, the International Boxing Hall of Famer and former five-division world champion, and Japanese two-time mixed-martial-arts champion Askakura,

Mayweather vs Asakura is live this Saturday night (September 24), starting at 11 p.m. ET, from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

