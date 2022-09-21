Mayweather chooses hopeless McGregor rematch over Pacquiao II

Floyd Mayweather confirmed talks with Conor McGregor over a rematch to once again push Manny Pacquiao out of the equation.

Mayweather is lining up further exhibitions ahead of his weekend return at RIZIN 38.

McGregor, the Irishman who looked well out of his depth the last time they met, will possibly face off against Mayweather again in 2023.

Who will Floyd Mayweather fight next?

At the press conference for his clash against Mikuru Asakura in Japan on September 25, Mayweather gave the Pacquiao return another shooting down.

“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather told the gathered press, including The Daily Mail.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition of a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I prefer an exhibition.”

The news will disappoint Pacquiao, who hoped to battle Mayweather again after facing off against a combat YouTuber in December.

McGregor and Mayweather were both previously top of the Pacquiao wanted list after they had links to Middle Eastern match-ups.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao

Pacquiao vs. McGregor was reportedly almost agreed in 2020 after Mayweather decided against a “Pacman” rematch.

This scenario is no longer the case if you believe Mayweather’s own words that he could make nine figures in the coming year.

The only two fighters that those numbers are possible against are McGregor and Pacquiao.

Buboy Fernandez, Pacquiao’s trainer in the Philippines, confirmed more exhibitions are afoot after DK Yoo.

Pacquiao’s team had hoped Mayweather would be one of those.

“Especially now that we don’t have a world champion),” Fernandez said. “This exhibition bout is no joke because they will fight without headgear, unlike other exhibitions.

“[As] not only his best friend but his trainer, I need to support him. To make sure that he is in condition,” he added.

Regarding another exhibition in 2023, Buboy replied: “We cannot say, but it’s possible.

“We can’t say for good because, in the end, it’s up to him. It’s still different when it’s Manny Pacquiao who’s fighting.”

First choice

As WBN first reported, Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II was the first choice for Middle Eastern investors when the subject was first brokered.

Eventually, Mayweather didn’t make a move on the option. This led Pacquiao to McGregor. However, that fight collapsed under the storm of legal action involving their management company.

Both Mayweather and Pacquiao seemed open to the option of facing McGregor. It looks like Mayweather has won that race.

If Mayweather doesn’t complete a deal, the situation leaves Pacquiao and McGregor free to begin the groundwork on reviving their deal.

Mayweather or Pacquiao was expected to reignite plans for a Pay Per View clash. Any notion is off the table until at least the end of 2023.

No chance

Regarding Mayweather vs McGregor, the truth is the UFC star has no chance of being a winner. He doesn’t even hold a puncher’s chance.

Those sentiments got echoed before he clashed with Mayweather in August 2017.

Mayweather proved that McGregor is out of his depth. The Irishman cannot compete with the top stars inside a boxing ring.

His game is UFC, which isn’t the same. No amount of amateur boxing experience could prepare McGregor for either May or Pac.

McGregor found it tough enough to get anywhere near the former pound-for-pound king. Therefore, with Pacquiao having significantly more speed than Mayweather, McGregor truly has no chance.

Boxing won’t buy it. That’s a fact, as we already know the outcome. We didn’t even need the Mayweather blueprint to see that fact.

Five years ago, 5.1 million worldwide purchased the Mayweather vs. McGregor event. However. It was more memorable for the press conferences than the fight.

The debacle spawned a catchy song from an Irish singer that went viral – rather than a memorable event.

Getting anywhere near that tally in the United States will be a tough sell. Even though we know, it’s an encounter that can do a profitable business worldwide.

Fooled again

Fooled once into purchasing a boxing match featuring Conor McGregor, many won’t get fooled again.

McGregor is a showman, a fighting man but certainly not a boxer. “The Notorious” has put UFC on the map, but he cannot box to a high standard.

Mayweather and Pacquiao will roundly dominate him in any pugilistic contest at any age.

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II is the better option, but boxing legend Floyd Mayweather avoids a competitive fight at all costs.

Having already battered the Irishman from pillar to post in Las Vegas, “Money” could end up dishearted by future PPV sales.

The promoter might be better of in a rematch with social media star Logan Paul or facing his brother Jake Paul. On sheer size alone, those bouts would be less one-sided than McGregor.

Mayweather’s team should have a rethink on McGregor II after the scheduled exhibition with Deji in November.

