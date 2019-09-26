Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. offered big time return on DAZN this December

World Boxing News

📸 Zanfer

World Boxing News has been informed that Danny Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. are locked in talks to fight before the end of the year.

Jacobs last fought in May when losing his IBF middleweight title to Canelo Alvarez and is now looking to test the waters at a higher weight.

Chavez, on the other hand, has been out of the limelight since himself dropping a wide decision to Canelo in 2017.

The 33 year-old former WBC middleweight title holder defeated Evert Bravo last month. It was his first outing since the Las Vegas defeat.

Since the Bravo victory, Chavez went straight back to camp but has been ridiculed in some quarters for his training videos on social media.

Fans and fellow boxers had plenty to say about a September 17 offering posted by Chavez.

“Good fighter. Power and speed. Not world class. Can dominate your average pro. You need to be hungry to be world-class. Chavez was born rich. God bless,” said one.

Another added: “That opponent of yours gonna have one dead lead leg.”

Further comments stated: “What the f*** have I just watched?” and “Is this a joke?”

Regarding Jacobs, it’s likely Chavez will be expected to drop down from 175 to 168 in order to get the Jacobs fight over the line.

A date of December 13, potentially in Las Vegas or New York, has been earmarked for the bout.







DAZN

Jacobs has been a major part of DAZN’s push to drive subscriptions having been head-hunted by promoter Eddie Hearn in 2018.

After his battle with Canelo, which once again proved his credentials, DAZN was proud of the results.

“Canelo Alvarez outpointed Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs to unify the WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight world titles. More than 1.2 million people worldwide watched live on DAZN across the company’s eight current markets,” said DAZN at the time.

“In addition to the United States, home to the vast majority of the viewership, the fight was also available to DAZN subscribers in Austria and Canada. Also in Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

“Company officials deemed the event a success. Canelo v Jacobs generated significant paid subscriptions. Both annual and monthly – to deliver against projected revenue targets.

“Despite the heavy influx of viewers and new subscribers, the platform produced a reliable stream. No substantial technical or buffering issues were detected.

“Canelo vs. Jacobs marks an important moment for DAZN’s U.S. since business since it launched in September 2018. Dramatically growing its subscriber base ahead of major upcoming events.”