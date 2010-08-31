Haye: All I wanted was 50-50

WBA Heavyweight Champion David Haye has revealed the reasons why his proposed unification bouts with Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko haven’t yet been agreed.

In an video posted on You Tube, David tells all about the contract negotiations and why the two camps were unable to work out a deal to get either of the fights on in late 2010.

WBC Champion Vitali has now signed to fight Shannon Briggs on October 16th, whilst WBO and IBF Champion Wladimir has a contract to fight former opponent Samuel Peter on September 11th with both fights taking place in Germany.

Haye himself is stalling on a fight with European Heavyweight and Prizefighter Champion Audley Harrison late in the year as the Hayemaker believes fighting the fellow Brit may well be a step back for him, rather than a step towards his ultimate goal of world heavyweight title unification.