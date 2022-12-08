When a frustrated Floyd Mayweather offered to fight the Klitschkos

There was a time when Floyd Mayweather was so frustrated with the level of competition he was facing he wanted to fight at heavyweight.

After beating Victor Ortiz back in 2011, Mayweather took to the microphone to challenge the all-conquering Klitschko brothers.

Vitali and Wladimir were reigning supreme in the top division at the time. However, they were far from setting the world alight.

Mayweather dared to call them out when the world wanted a super-fight with Manny Pacquiao.

The 34-year-old had just dominated the WBC welterweight champion over four rounds.

In the end, a controversial knockout finish saw the unbeaten fighter take Ortiz’s title.

Mayweather claimed an eighth world crown, eclipsing Manny Pacquiao’s seven.

“Money” admitted he is frustrated at not being challenged by other fighters in the welterweight division.

Floyd Mayweather and the Klitschkos

He said, tongue-in-cheek that he may blow up to heavyweight to challenge WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Wladimir or WBC belt holder Vitali.

“I’m tired of beating up these guys. I’m thinking of moving up to the heavyweights and fighting the Klitschko brothers,” stated Mayweather.

The brash American and Filipino Pacquiao fight was over three years away but would be the highest-grossing fight of all time.

It would finally decide the pound-for-pound best fighter of this generation after most lists disagreed with who was number one.

In the end, Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in a drab affair at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

What was Mayweather’s highest weight?

The furthest up the weight ladder Mayweather would ever go was 151 pounds in the fight after Ortiz against Miguel Cotto. It proved a good move as Mayweather defeated Cotto in an impressive performance.

After the contest, Mayweather went to prison before emerging to sign a deal to fight Robert Guerrero before Canelo Alvarez. Again, another victory ensued.

Two wins over Marcos Maidana followed before Pacquiao entered the ring with an injured shoulder and lost with a whimper.

Mayweather eventually retired 50-0 after beating UFC star Conor McGregor in an exhibition.

