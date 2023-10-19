Ex-David Haye coach explains how boxers get away with doping

Former David Haye trainer Adam Booth has explained how he believes boxers get away with doping without significant measures to stop them.

Booth sat down with Simon Jordan to discuss the sensitive topic that has caused the United Kingdom’s reputation in the sport to suffer blow after blow.

Ex-David Haye coach Adam Booth talks about doping in boxing

“I once had a discussion in a changing room after a fight. It was someone from a significant doping testing agency who was very knowledgeable,” Booth told Jordan on William Hill’s Up Front podcast. “I asked him how often they test fighters believing they have doped but knowing they won’t catch them.

“The answer was, ‘If we don’t get twelve weeks of testing, the chances of catching them are significantly reduced.’ He said the best way for a fighter to avoid that was by delaying signing the contract for a fight.

“That buys them time until signing five or six weeks before the fight. Then the doping agencies only get appointed once you sign the contract.”

“Coaches who want their fighters to dope to give them a better chance at winning and making money will put their moral standards aside and do whatever it takes to win.

“There is no doubt that coaches, fighters, and managers out there encourage doping. They encourage cheating to gain success and financial rewards. In my opinion, it is prolific.

“We must remember that boxing is a sport in which people die. If somebody dies or suffers a lifelong injury, and the other fighter is found guilty of doping for that fight, that should become a criminal offense.”

How they get away with it

Even when caught, Booth says those around the fighters can get around the positive tests by hiring legal teams and making up bogus excuses.

“At this very moment in time, the only way to make boxing completely fair is to let everyone do whatever they want and have no doping control,” Booth added. “That’s how bad it is at the moment.

“I’m not saying that’s what I want. But it is the only way you can present a completely level playing field in this day and age.

“I think doping is rife in boxing. There are so many ways that they can avoid detection now.

“Even when caught, they can find science to prove themselves innocent. You only have to mention a half-credible reason for failing a doping test. Then get some well-funded lawyers, and you’ll probably get away with it.”

Booth stopped short of naming names.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.