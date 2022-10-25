Interview uncovers stark Deontay Wilder pick for Fury vs Haye

WBN asked Deontay Wilder his thoughts on the UK blockbuster between David Haye and Tyson Fury back in the day.

Wilder’s thoughts make for interesting reading, considering where Fury is today as lineal champion.

Haye and Fury had signed on the dotted line for a massive collision on Sky Sports. The date was set for September 28th at Manchester Arena as British fans prepared for a huge event.

Weeks before the clash was due to go ahead, ranked contender Wilder was asked his opinion on how the fight would go down.

On the back of spending time in the gym with Haye during a 2012 sparring visit, Wilder plumped for the smaller, faster ex-cruiserweight king to shock the six-foot nine-inch brute.

Unsurprising as Haye did have some form in defeating giants who opposed him. Just ask Nikolai Valuev.

Deontay Wilder on Fury vs Haye

Wilder said: “Me and David always work good and work hard. There is no let-up,” Wilder exclusively told World Boxing News when the pair enjoyed a training camp together.

“We want the sparring to be tougher than the fight. David knows I go all out. That’s why he wants me.

“If my schedule works out for my fights and I can be there, he knows I’m there for him.

“He also knows that I’ll fight anybody. I fought Audley, and he is like a big brother to me. I want a title fight soon, and it doesn’t matter who that is against.”

Making a bold prediction, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ added: “If David does in the Fury fight like he does when we work, he’ll win, and who knows?

“As I said before, I’ll fight anybody. This year will end good for me, and 2014 will be even bigger!”

Wilder had just stepped up in opposition. The Tuscaloosa native beat Harrison and Siarhei Liakhovich in just one round each. It wouldn’t be long before the American competed for the heavyweight title.

As for facing Haye, it never seemed to be a viable option. Haye always championed Wilder, even when up against it against Fury.

In 2020, Fury took Wilder’s ‘0’ in fantastic fashion. He stopped the ex-world ruler seven rounds. Could Haye have dealt with that kind of Fury? It’s highly doubtful.

But then, “The Gypsy King” was far from the finished article. Fury was dropped by predominant 200-pounder Steve Cunningham back in April 2013.

This outcome would have given Haye all the confidence he needed to tackle the bigger man. Sadly, it wasn’t to be.

Prediction void

A week before the Fury fight, Haye suffered a cut. This scenario led to a second straight show getting called off. Haye had scrapped an encounter with Manuel Charr earlier that year.

Rescheduling the Fury Brit battle for February 2014, Haye injured his shoulder and required surgery.

It would be three and a half years from his last fight when he finally returned to action in 2016.

As for Deontay Wilder, he faced Fury in a trilogy, losing twice and drawing one.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.