Steve Cunningham vs David Haye – a guaranteed knockout

A knockout was guaranteed if Steve Cunningham and David Haye had met in the ring during their cruiserweight or heavyweight heyday.

Former world cruiserweight champion Cunningham aired his views on a potential clash with two-weight world titleholder Haye.

The American outlined a possible outcome when asked on social media how the fight would have gone down back in the day.

‘USS,’ in the news at the time for his controversial view on former opponent Tyson Fury, stated his belief that a Haye clash would have been a barnburner.

“I wanted that fight bad,” outlined the American. “Not because I thought Haye was weak. But because he was very good, powerful, and the top guy.

“I believe he would’ve knocked me down, probably. But I would’ve come on in the mid-to-late rounds as he gassed.

“Most likely a decision win for me but a good fight.”

He continued: “Me and Haye never met in the ring, but either way it went – if he KO’d me or I beat him, it would’ve been a barnburner.

“Respect to David Haye. A great champion” added the multi-time world ruler.

Winning a version of the crown in his 21st contest, Cunnigham made two defenses in the top company before losing to Tomasz Adamek via a controversial decision.

Winning the IBF title in 2011, Cunningham lost it again in his next defense to Yoan Pablo Hernandez.

Cunningham then moved up in weight for the Fury bout, knocking ‘The Gypsy King’ down before succumbing to a mid-round onslaught.

Remaining in the top division until 2016, Cunningham moved back down for another crack at the 200-pound championship but lost to Krzysztof Glowacki.

Two contests later and the veteran bowed out.

For Haye, things went a lot differently in the glamour division as the Londoner toppled the giant Nikolai Valuev to become a significant player at heavyweight.

Eventually, it took legend Wladimir Klitschko to stop Haye’s pursuit of becoming unified at two separate weight classes.

At one point, Haye was lined up to face UK rival Fury, although two attempts to get the fight over the line failed despite holding a press conference.

If Haye and Cunningham had met at any point, it would undoubtedly have been fireworks for the fans.

