Christian Mbilli to fight Mark Heffron on May 25 in Shawinigan

Super middleweight contender Christian “Solid” Mbilli, who recently signed a co-promotional contract with Top Rank, returns to action on May 25.

Mbilli will defend his WBA International and WBC Continental Americas titles in the 10-round main event against Mark “Kid Dynamite” Heffron on Saturday, May 25, at Gervais Auto Center in Shawinigan, Canada.

Facing him, the powerful British puncher “Kid Dynamite” Heffron will try to slow down the ascent of the Montrealer by venturing into enemy territory to snatch his WBA International and WBC Continental Americas titles.

This internationally significant event will be presented by the Quebec promoter Eye of the Tiger, in collaboration with the Cataractes and the City of Shawinigan. It will be broadcast live on the Punching Grace and ESPN+ networks starting at 7:00 PM.

At the heart of this highly anticipated evening, Mbilli (26-0, 22 KOs) hopes to force his competitors in the top 10 worldwide to face him by making more noise within the super-middleweight division. That’s what he does every fight; with his stunning knockout of former number one light heavyweight contender Nadjib Mohammedi, his epic 8th round against Ecuadorian puncher Carlos Góngora, and most recently, his destruction of Australian world contender Rohan Murdock.

Achieved in front of over 10,000 spectators and several hundred thousand American listeners, this latest victory has put Mbilli in the spotlight in the super-middleweight division and throughout the southern border.

Having impressed Top Rank and the United States, Mbilli is now heading towards a new conquest against Heffron.

“No matter where he comes from and who he is, my opponent will have to arrive ready because, on May 25th, I will once again demonstrate why I belong with the elite of the super-middleweights.

“Mark Heffron is just another boxer on my path. I respect him, but I won’t be gentle with him, just like with the others. I am convinced that we will deliver quite a fight in Shawinigan, but victory is the only option for me,” says Christian Mbilli.

“It’s always a source of pride to bring major fights to Mauricie, but this time, I can undoubtedly say we’re reaching another level. These are highly risky international fights we’ll present on May 25, where there will be no room for error. But, with Mbilli and Arslanbek, we aim for the top, so we must be ready to face real challenges,” said Eye of the Tiger President Camille Estephan.

“With Heffron, Christian is completely heading towards another style of opponent, and this fits very well into his learning process. After making a name for himself in the United States and Australia, it’s time for Christian to show the English what he can do,” says Marc Ramsay, coach and director of development at EOTTM.

Heffron (30-3-1, 24 KOs), from Oldham, England, is a former British and Commonwealth super middleweight champion who once fought to a draw with one-time world title challenger Denzel Bentley. He rebounded from last September’s TKO defeat to Jack Cullen with February’s second-round TKO over Serhii Ksendzov.

Mark Heffron (30-3-1, 24 KOs) will thus cross the Atlantic bringing with him a striking force earning him an 80% knockout ratio. Beyond his powerful rear hand, the orthodox boxer has excellent mobility and a style that can pose problems for the current #2 WBC and WBA, #3 IBF, #4 WBO, and #2 of the prestigious Ring Magazine.

All the ingredients are there for an exciting fight, as promised by the former Commonwealth champion himself.

“I am incredibly excited to be coming over to Canada to box Christian Mbilli. I have followed Christian’s career and always thought we would end up boxing each other. We are both two of the most exciting super middleweights out there, so this will be an excellent fight that the fans will love. I am very confident of winning this fight. I wouldn’t be traveling all the way to Canada if I wasn’t sure of the win.” Heffron says.

Eye of the Tiger will present this international event in collaboration with the Cataractes and the City of Shawinigan. Mbilli vs. Heffron will co-feature with Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Fa.

The co-mains and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.