Christian Mbilli vs Vaughn Alexander on Dec 17 in Nantes

It’s now official: WBC Continental Americas and WBA International super middleweight champion, currently ranked #2 in the world by the WBC, Christian Mbilli (22-0, 20 KOs) will face American Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1, 10 KOs) on December 17 in the main event of the gala presented by the H Arena production team at Hall XXL at the Parc des Expositions de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

This would be the last duel of the one nicknamed “Solide” before his elimination fight against the holder of the WBC Silver title in the super middleweight division, Ali Akhmedov (19-1, 14 KOs), as ordered last week by the World Boxing Organization at their annual convention held in Acapulco. This news certainly represents a highly anticipated development for the Mbilli clan as a victory would bring them closer to facing the current world champion, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs).

Avoided by many boxers at 168 lb, the road to the top was strewn with pitfalls for Christian Mbilli, who showed patience, resilience, and great determination to stay the course.

“If we worked so hard to get an elimination match, it’s because we knew it would be the only way to sneak Christian into a world title fight. The goal is now within reach, and it is finally time for him to reap the rewards of all his efforts and sacrifices. It’s a hungrier than ever Christian Mbilli that you will see in the ring on December 17! ”, mentions the president of Eye of the Tiger, Camille Estephan.

Although the EOTTM protege welcomes this news with great enthusiasm, he is aware that the margin for error is very small at this stage and that he will have to deliver a flawless performance on December 17th. “We’re getting closer and closer to a world championship fight so it’s very motivating. Alexander is a quality opponent who is not to be taken lightly. I know that I have no room for mistakes. The French public will be entitled to a war in the ring of Hall XXL”, notes Christian Mbilli.

Much like Mbilli, Vaughn Alexander is an aggressive boxer with excellent physical condition allowing him to maintain a high pace for 10 rounds. Well aware that this is a golden opportunity for him since a victory could propel him up the world rankings in addition to granting him significant legitimacy on the international scene, the athlete from Missouri will certainly try to surprise Christian.

“I want to thank Camille Estephan and the teams at Eye of the Tiger and Allstar Boxing for this incredible opportunity for Vaughn. We have a lot of respect for Christian Mbilli, and we know it will be a grueling fight with non-stop action for 10 rounds! This is exactly the opportunity Vaughn needed, and he’s going to make the most of it! added Vaughn Alexander’s promoter and Bulldog Boxing Promotions president Gino Lineri.

