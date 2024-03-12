Eye of the Tiger’s Christian Mbilli joins forces with Top Rank

Eye of the Tiger and Top Rank are joining forces once again, this time to showcase the talent of Christian Mbilli on the international stage as the two promoters formalize a multi-year co-promotion agreement for the Quebec adoptee.

This will be a significant platform to increase the visibility of the man known as “Solid” in the United States as his fights will now be broadcasted on the prestigious national network ESPN, and notably a strong argument for negotiating high-profile fights as highlighted by Camille Estephan, president of Eye of the Tiger;

“I am very happy to continue our partnership with Top Rank with this new signing. I believe that synergy is the key to achieving great things. With the right synergy, one plus one doesn’t necessarily equal two, but rather 100. We have an ace, and we’re going after the big names.”

“I had a ringside seat for Christian’s latest fight, and I was amazed with his power and ferocious nature inside the ring,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “He is a special super middleweight talent.

“I am pleased to collaborate with our good friends at Eye of the Tiger to help this talented young man achieve his world championship dreams.”

Currently ranked #2 by the WBC, WBA, and in the prestigious Ring Magazine, #3 by the IBF, and #4 by the WBO, Christian Mbilli has been making waves since his stunning knockout against Nadjib Mohammedi, but even more so since his spectacular 8th round win against the southpaw Carlos Gongora. Skeptics have also been silenced following his impressive debut on ESPN as he was in the semi-final of the unified world championship fight between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith in Quebec on January 13th. He faced Australian Rohan Murdoch whom he brilliantly stopped in the 6th round after unleashing an impressive volume of punches, each as powerful as the others.

This multi-fight agreement is sure to delight the main interested party who is aware that it significantly brings him closer to his ultimate goal of obtaining a world championship fight. It is with immense pride that he welcomed the news;

“It is an honor for me that this co-promotion is happening with Top Rank. We all know the power of this promoter and the important place it holds in the boxing world. So, combining them with Eye of the Tiger’s incredible work, I certainly have an unbeatable team. Heading towards the world championship title. And a big thank you to my team who once again demonstrates their hard work with this incredible partnership!” emphasizes Christian Mbilli.