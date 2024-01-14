Christian Mbilli and Jason Moloney score wins in Quebec City

Super middleweight destroyer Christian Mbilli defended his regional titles with a sixth-round TKO against Australian contender Rohan Murdock.

With the victory, Mbilli improves his impressive record to 26-0, 22 KOs.

Christian Mbilli stays undefeated

Mbilli wasted no time from the opening round, cutting the distance and pushing Murdock to the ropes to land, looping right hands and left hooks. Murdock survived the onslaught, but his offense wasn’t enough to halt Mbilli’s momentum.

By round five, Murdock’s corner was ready to throw in the towel. In the sixth, Murdock attempted to claw his way into the fight, but a series of bombs from Mbilli snapped his head back and forced his corner to end the contest as soon as he returned to his corner.

Mbilli said, “Tonight I sent a message. I am the future of the division. That’s what the message was today.

“Canelo is the best. Everyone knows that. But now I want to show that I’m the best in the division. My goal is to fight him. I would do anything to fight him.

“Murdock is strong. He took all of my good punches. But I thought I would finish him in one more round. But his team ended the fight. He’s a good fighter, but I’m the best today.”

Jason Moloney retains title

Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs) retained his WBO bantamweight world title with a majority decision over Saul Sanchez (20-3, 12 KOs) in a back-and-forth tussle in which the Australian’s versatility made the difference.

One judge scored it 114-114, overruled by two scores of 116-112.

Sanchez was aggressive from the start, but by round three, Moloney began to stand his ground and land on the inside. A headbutt caused a cut above Moloney’s right eye, but he was unfazed going into rounds four and five, where he worked the body and corralled Sanchez against the ropes.

Sanchez returned fire in the sixth and seventh with one-twos and right uppercuts, but not without quick responses from Moloney. The two then went back and forth for the rest of the slugfest, with both landing enough to make each round close.

Moloney swept the final two rounds on two judges’ cards to pull away.

Moloney said, “Saul Sanchez is a warrior. I am proud to be the WBO bantamweight champion and would do whatever it took to keep my title.

“The era of Mayhem is only beginning. And the fans here in Quebec City were incredible. I felt like I did enough in the later rounds to retain my title.

“I’d love to defend my world title ‘Down Under’ in front of my Australian fans.”

