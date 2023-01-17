Nonito Donaire, 40, gets another crack at WBC bantamweight title

Forty-year-old Filipino boxing legend Nonito Donaire will get another shot at the WBC bantamweight title after old rival Naoya Inoue moved up in weight.

Donaire is confirmed as the second mandatory challenger due to his position in the rankings. “The Filipino Flash” will contest the belt left vacant by Pound for Pound star Inoue.

Talented Australian Jason Moloney will be in the opposite corner to Donaire as the number one contender.

Nonito Donaire vs Jason Moloney

The World Boxing Council confirmed the news: “At bantamweight, champion Naoya Inoue fights WBO champion Paul Butler to get an undisputed champion.

“If he moves up in weight [which he has], Jason Moloney and Nonito Donaire will fight for the vacant title.

“If not, this match will produce the mandatory challenger. Nawaphon vs Gaballo was ordered for the second elimination.”

Moloney vs Donaire will be clarified in the coming days, with World Boxing News understanding that talks have already taken place.

Inoue defeated Butler to take the undisputed championship of the division. Within weeks, the Japanese puncher moved on.

Weight Classes

In the other lower weight classes, the WBC also ratified the statuses. Ironically, Moloney’s brother Andrew is set to fight for the title in the division below.

Super flyweight:

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez vs Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada for the vacant title. Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara was ordered as mandatory.

Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada defeated Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez.

Flyweight:

Champion Julio Cesar Martinez will fight in December against a rival to be determined. His fight against McWilliams Arroyo has been postponed six times.

Now McWilliams is injured. Angel Ayala was confirmed as mandatory. He is available if Rey’s team is willing to fight him in December.

McWilliams Arroyo has been medically cleared. Martinez vs. Arroyo will take place with the winner fighting Angel Ayala.

Light flyweight:

Champion Kenshiro Teraji defended his WBC belt. Hekkie Budler is confirmed as mandatory.

Strawweight [minimumweight]:

Champ Panya Pradabsri awaits the Victor of Luis Castillo vs. Ayanda Ndulani. A final elimination between Ndulani and Castillo was ordered.

