Beterbiev vs Smith: Official weights from Quebec City

World Boxing News provides official weights from Quebec City for the Beterbiev vs Smith world light heavyweight title fight.

The event will pit unified WBC, IBF, and WBO middleweight champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 K.-O.) against British contender Callum Smith (29-1, 21 K.-O.).

The historic event will also feature a semi-final between Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 K.O.) and Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 K.O.). Also, the WBO world bantamweight championship between current champion Jason Moloney (26-2, 19 K.O.) and contender Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 K.O.).

The three-time champion weighed 175 pounds, while his rival weighed 174.6 pounds. Christian Mbilli swung the scales at 167,3 lb. Australian Rohan Murdock announced a weight of 167,6 lb.

The bantamweights recorded a weight of 117,5 lbs for Jason Moloney and 117,8 lbs for Saul Sanchez.

The gala will be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN+, and Punching Grace this Saturday from 5:30 p.m. Don’t miss it live from the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City!

Beterbiev vs Smith official weights:

(ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

• Artur Beterbiev 175 lbs. vs. Callum Smith 174.6 lbs

(Beterbiev’s WBC/IBF/WBO Light Heavyweight World Titles – 12 Rounds)

• Christian Mbilli 167.3 lbs vs. Rohan Murdock 167.6 lbs

(Mbilli’s WBC Continental Americas & WBA International Super Middleweight Titles — 10 Rounds)

(ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT)

• Jason Moloney 117.5 lbs vs. Saul Sanchez 117.8 lbs

(Moloney’s WBO Bantamweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

• Imam Khataev 174.6 lbs vs. Michal Ludwiczak 178.6 lbs

(Light Heavyweight — 10 Rounds)

• Leila Beaudoin 129.9 lbs vs. Elizabeth Espinoza 128.6 lbs

(Junior Lightweight — 8 Rounds)

• Wilkens Mathieu 168.8 lbs vs. Jose Arias Alvarez 167.7 lbs

(Super Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

• Mehmet Ünal 177.8 lbs vs. Dragan Lepei 177.7 lbs

(Light Heavyweight — 8 Rounds)

• Christopher Guerrero 149.5 lbs vs. Sergio Herrera 149.6 lbs

(Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

• Moreno Fendero 162.8 lbs vs. Victor Hugo Flores 162.3 lbs

(Middleweight — 4 Rounds)

