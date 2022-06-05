Jason Moloney stops Aston Palicte, Lucas Browne stuns Junior Fa in one

June 5th, 2022

Mikey Williams

Jason Moloney and Lucas Browne celebrated victories on the undercard of Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. at Marvel Stadium.

Two-time bantamweight title challenger Moloney delivered a spectacular third-round technical knockout victory against rugged Filipino Aston “Mighty” Palicte.

Moloney, inspired by the cheers of his countrymen, initiated the bout with a firm jab in the first round before finding his rhythm and attacking the body in the second.

By the following round, Moloney had his target set and landed a perfectly-timed one-two combo that sent Palicte to the canvas.

Moloney then ended matters with a quick flurry that forced the referee to put a halt to the fight at 2:35 of the third.

Moloney retained his WBC Silver Bantamweight Title and added to his collection the vacant WBO International belt.

LUCAS BROWNE

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas Browne proved once again that the last to go is your punch. “Big Daddy” knocked out heavy pre-fight favorite Junior Fa in the first session.

Dropping Fa hard early on, Browne had the job done within two minutes of the opening bell.

Browne is now 31-3 after scoring the first significant triumph of his career since he toppled Ruslan Chagaev for the secondary heavyweight title in 2016.

Fa has lost his last two bouts after previously going down on points to ex-WBO ruler Joseph Parker. A rematch will undoubtedly be a consideration.

FURTHER RESULTS:

BANTAMWEIGHT: Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KOs) TKO 2 Alexander Espinoza (21-4-2, 8 KOs). Time: 3:00.

CRUISERWEIGHT: David Nyika (3-0, 2 KOS) UD 5 Karim Maatalla (2-2, 2 KOs). Scores: 49-46, 48-47 and 49-46

HEAVYWEIGHT: Hemi Ahio (19-0, 14 KOs) TKO 1 Christian Ndzie Tsoye (5-5-2, 4 KOs)

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT: Terry Nickolas (2-1-1, 2 KOS) DRAW 6 Lachlan Higgins (7-4-2, 2 KOs). Scores: 58-56 Higgins, 57-57 2x.

FLYWEIGHT: Taylah Robertson (5-1, 1 KO) UD 5 Sarah Higginson (3-1-1, 1 KO). Scores: 50-45 3x

WELTERWEIGHT: Yoel Angeloni (1-0) UD 4 Ken Aitken (3-1, 1 KO). Scores: 39-37 2x and 40-36.

