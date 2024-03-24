Floyd Mayweather defended over Devin Haney ‘hater’ claim

A former world champion has backed up Floyd Mayweather after a stark claim made by his ex-protege Devin Haney.

Mayweather stood accused of being ‘a hater’ by Haney, who reacted to sparring footage being released of his time in the gym with Gervonta Davis.

Ahead of his clash with Ryan Garcia, things got heated between the pair as “The Dream” was goaded over the video.

Devin Haney on Floyd Mayweather

Haney then claimed that Mayweather was behind Garcia in putting out the clips.

“Floyd has been hating for a long time. This ain’t just start,” said Haney. “I held my tongue for years because I respect the greats of the sport. But the dude is a bonafide hater.

“He doesn’t wanna see nobody win if he’s not a part of it! I know he sent Ryan the sparring. I know he gave Ryan those “pimp” comments to say. The miserable old man tried to stop the fight.

“Alhamdulillah, I’m happy he revealed himself to the world.”

Mayweather defended

However, Kermit Cintron – an ex-world ruler without bias in the situation, believes Haney is wrong.

“Floyd Mayweather hating? Today, these fighters should be thanking him for how he changed the sport of boxing. His change is why you fighters today are making the money you are making. I say what I say!

“I’m not saying he did it for them. Floyd did it for himself because his team guided him, and he paid attention. He knew his worth. He put a blueprint together, and today’s fighters follow it.

“If you take Floyd out of the equation, what [money] do you see these fighters today making? All I’m saying is that Floyd made the path for other fighters not to get screwed by promoters, TV, etc. He showed today’s fighters that they don’t need promoters.

“My point is that I doubt Floyd is hating. That’s what everyone thinks and sees. He’s not stopping those guys from making money. Sounds to me like insecurity from today’s fighters. Everyone is after what Floyd did. He retired undefeated, and he’s a billionaire. There will never be another Floyd.

“Today, fighters are talking about Floyd being a hater. It’s more like everyone is hating on Floyd. And Floyd will always be hated because of what they’ve done in boxing,” he concluded.

