Ryan Garcia ‘is sane, nothing is stopping the Devin Haney fight’

Despite ongoing concerns about the fighter’s behavior, Ryan Garcia won’t be pulled out of a fight with Devin Haney on April 20.

Bill Haney, the father of Devin – was unequivocal that, on their part – Garcia would not be given any sympathy over his mental health.

Ryan Garcia is sane and capable of fight

“Nothing is stopping this fight,” Bill Haney told Fight Hub TV in conversation with Marcos Villegas.

“Ryan Garcia is a sane individual. He’s capable and culpable of all the things he’s said and done. He will pay for it on April 20th.”

Meanwhile, Garcia is not relenting with his ongoing conspiracies and wild accusations against several different entities. His latest move is to get to Congress to speak about the shocking events he claims to have witnessed firsthand.

After cooling his plans to overturn the minimum age to become the US President, Garcia remains steadfast in wanting his theories to be heard and investigated.

“We’re gathering all the evidence, all the stories and everything. I’m going straight to Congress with it,” Garcia told The Full Send Podcast.

“Whether you think it’s a lie or not, make your opinions. When you see me in Congress talking to them, you’re going to be like, oh, he was right.”

On his personal growth, Garcia added: “One thing is that I’m not perfect. I’m just like everyone else. I’m trying my best to always strive to be better, yes, as a man and a fighter. I need to work on my cussing. I know that,” he added.

Worried fans

Fans and some media remained considerably worried about the many other topics in the world Garcia seems to want to focus on when he’s got a live and dangerous opponent wanting to take him out next month.

Garcia’s is training and seems to be on track, fitness-wise. However, his mentality remains off-kilter and not on par with a professional boxer with a Pay Per View event just four weeks away.

Comments on the situation show that Garcia still gives off the impression that he’s not entirely ready for Haney.

“Ryan Garcia is not mentally okay. He needs to pull out because Devin will actually retire him from the sport in this state,” said one.

Another added: “Can we please cancel this fight? It’s not fair to Devin Haney. I don’t even care for the dude. Ryan has clearly been pushing to be an influencer.

“I’ve seen Ryan Garcia constantly talking to streamers and YouTubers recently as if it’s a joke.”

