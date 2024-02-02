Jim Lampley to call Fury vs Usyk PPV – here’s how to listen

Boxing legend Jim Lampley will offer his dulcet tones to the most significant heavyweight fight of the year as the great commentator calls Fury vs Usyk.

As Turki Alalshikh confirms T.V. details for the undisputed battle between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, Lampley gets the chance to grace the mic in his side gig.

Jim Lampley to call Fury vs Usyk

Lampley was the staple of HBO Boxing screens for decades until the untimely collapse of their coverage in 2018. Since then, fans have craved having Lampley back in some capacity.

His new position with PPV.com allows the boxing fraternity to have a superstar of fight calling taking the honor.

DAZN has worldwide broadcast rights for the event. Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office can also show the fight in the U.K.

Lampley gets the opportunity due to his partnership with PPV.com, which returns in its 2024 season debut. PPV.com has live streaming rights to offer boxing fans in the U.S. and Canada.

The action begins on Saturday, February 17, at 2 p.m. E.T. / 11 a.m. P.T. PPV.COM, which does not require a subscription, will offer Fury vs. Usyk for $69.99 in the U.S. and Canada. iNDEMAND, the parent company of PPV.COM, will also be carrying the event through its network of cable and telco operators in the U.S. and Canada via providers including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Optimum, Fios, Rogers, Bell, SaskTel, and Telus, among others.

PPV.com

The PPV.COM Fury vs. Usyk live stream will once again feature Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Lampley and award-winning journalist Lance Pugmire co-hosting an exclusive viewer chat in real-time.

Jim and Lance will also provide exclusive fight week commentary and reports for PPV.COM’s website and social platforms.

JIM LAMPLEY

One of the best to ever do it, Jim Lampley is a recipient of the Boxing Writers Association of America’s (BWAA) Sam Taub Award for Excellence in Broadcasting Journalism. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in its 2015 class.

He was an anchor and commentator for “HBO World Championship Boxing” for 30 years. Lampley has covered numerous Olympic Games during his long and distinguished career in sports broadcasting.

LANCE PUGMIRE

The respected Lance Pugmire is a recipient of the Nat Fleischer Award for Excellence in Boxing Journalism. The award is the Boxing Writers Association of America’s highest honor.

He brings over 30 years of experience covering the sweet science for the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, and USA Today.

The pair will call the play, which will see the winner of Fury vs Usyk become the first undisputed king since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

