Ricky Hatton, Diego Corrales handed Boxing Hall of Fame honor

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum, which will be celebrating its 35th Anniversary in 2024, is thrilled to announce the newest class of inductees to be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend June 6-9, 2024.

The Class of 2024 includes Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, Michael “Double M” Moorer, Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderon and Diego “Chico” Corrales (posthumous) in the men’s Modern category; Jane “The Fleetwood Assassin” Couch and “La Guerrera” Ana Maria Torres in the Women’s modern category; trainer Kenny Adams, manager Jackie Kallen and publicist Fred Sternburg in the Non-Participant category; journalist Wallace Matthews and broadcaster Nick Charles (posthumous) in the Observer category; Luis Angel Firpo (posthumous) in the Old Timer category and Theresa Kibby (posthumous) in the women’s Trailblazer category.

Inductees were voted in by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and a panel of international boxing historians. Biographies on the Class of 2024 can be found on www.ibhof.com.

“As the Hall of Fame readies to celebrate its landmark 35th anniversary, we are beyond excited to reveal the Class of 2024 and are very much looking forward to honoring the newest class of inductees to earn boxing’s highest honor,” said Executive Director Edward Brophy.

The 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend is scheduled for June 6-9th in “Boxing’s Hometown.” Many events will take place in Canastota and nearby Turning Stone Resort Casino throughout the four-day celebration including ringside talks, fist casting, fight night, 5K race / fun run, boxing autograph card show, banquet, parade and induction ceremony.

“This is something great, a dream come true. I dreamed to be a boxer. I dreamed to be a world champion. I especially dreamed to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. And now I’ve got everything!” – Ivan Calderon

“That’s incredible. You never think of when you lace the gloves on at 10 years old that you’ll end up in the Hall of Fame with some of the great fighters already there. I’m a bit speechless. There’s no greater honor. I’m delighted.” – Ricky Hatton

“I appreciate this very much. The Hall of Fame Wall is the wall of the elite, and I am so happy to be inducted alongside some of my favorite boxers like Salvador Sanchez, Alexis Arguello and Marvelous Marvin Hagler. I made it to the elite.” – Michael Moorer

“Oh my God, I’m in shock over this news. Wow! I can’t believe it. I’m so excited and cannot wait to get to Canastota and meet everyone during the Induction Weekend.” – Jane Couch

It is a great honor to be in the International Boxing Hall of Fame with great champions. I am very happy! Thanks to my mom, who has always been with me. My husband, my children and I have taken this great news as another championship.” – Ana Maria Torres

“This feels great to get this news. I can now say that I’ve reached the highest point in the sport of boxing.” – Kenny Adams

“I’m so happy I could cry! I’ve wanted this for so long. I am so elated I don’t know what to say. To be recognized for my 45 years in the sport is amazing and I’m so appreciative. I’m looking forward to a wonderful experience at Induction Weekend.” – Jackie Kallen

“I am stunned. Working in boxing has been such great fun. I have had the good fortune to work with some very remarkable people, including world champions and contenders, promoters, managers, and television executives, trainers and fellow public relations practitioners, all who were generous with their time and taught me so much. Inside the International Boxing Hall of Fame, there are plaques dedicated to boxing legends of all generations. It is a privilege to join them.” – Fred Sternburg

“I never went into this for awards or money. I went into it to help the fighters because I love boxing and to know that I’m going to be honored among the athletes that I respected and loved as a kid is a great honor and humbling.” – Wallace Matthews

“I’m over the moon happy to hear that Diego will be enshrined with his boxing peers and family that he loves so much at the International Boxing Hall of Fame in the Class of 2024. Our entire family thanks the voting committee for recognizing the hard work and dedication that Diego gave the sport of boxing with the highest level of recognition a Champion can ever ask for. I’m sure Diego is smiling from ear to ear as I accept this news on his behalf. Thank you.” – Michelle Corrales-Lewis