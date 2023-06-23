Savage! Promoters gloat as Canelo swaps Hearn for Haymon

Eddie Hearn being dumped by Canelo Alvarez after lining up a series of British victims for the undisputed champion was met with glee from three US promoters.

Canelo confirmed a deal with Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions as the pound-for-pound star moves on from his stint with DAZN.

Hearn had acted more as a promotional advisor during his brief spell with Canelo. This is due to the four-belt ruler having his own company, Canelo Promotions.

However, the link-up kept Canelo relevant in the United States after his move from the United Kingdom, where Hearn shared big-time duties with Frank Warren.

Canelo’s decision to leave for Haymon leaves a vast hole. Hearn had already begun trying to fill it by signing up world champions and contenders.

Regis Prograis, Edgar Berlanga, and Sunny Edwards now fly the flag for Matchroom Boxing on the world stage. But sadly for Hearn, this doesn’t impress his US counterparts.

Oscar De La Hoya, Leonard Ellerbe, and Lou DiBella aired their views just moments after Canelo confirmed the move.

Golden Boy boss De La Hoya posted an image of Hearn crying with the hashtag’ Lonesome Eddie’ after the move made headlines worldwide.

Journalist Steve Kim pointed out that De La Hoya has been rampaging recently.

“I mean, Oscar letting his hands go on Twitter recently,” said Kim.

Canelo signs with Premier Boxing Champions

Ellerbe, who works with Floyd Mayweather, added: “The PBC haters are sick right now. Oh, and there’s more to come.”

DiBella added a reference to when DAZN entered the sport with Hearn by stating: “In the words of your bestie [Hearn], “Game changed!”

In a predictable occurrence, Ellerbe responded to DiBella.

“Lou, I know you’re a music lover. I’m riding and listening to oldies. You’re not going to believe what I just listened to, “Ain’t No Sunshine” Remember that one?

“That song will cheer anybody up,” he joked.

Ain’t No Sunshine

The Mayweather CEO alluded to Hearn signing the track when Gervonta Davis decided to branch out independently.

Those firing at Hearn have a long history of dislike for what the Londoner is attempting to do in the USA.

Upon Canelo breaking the news, Ellerbe said: “Congratulations Canelo Team [Eddy Reynosos]. A boss move! Respect.”

The words come days after De La Hoya launched a rant at Hearn following the Prograis victory over Danielito Zorrilla.

“Another s***** card from Eddie Hearn in the US. Go back to the UK and watch another Fight of the Year candidate on July 8, Vergil Ortiz vs Stanionis,” said De La Hoya.

“Like Bob Arum said, Eddie Hearn has no clue what he’s doing in the US. I’ve been promoting for twenty years and will promote for another forty.”

After losing Devin Haney for three fights with Top Rank, Hearn must hope the undisputed champion doesn’t go elsewhere as Canelo did.

