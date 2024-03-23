Deontay Wilder considers fight that could end career in one punch

Deontay Wilder is considering an offer to face a Chinese juggernaut heavyweight with the power to end his career in one punch.

“The Bronze Bomber” is hunting for redemption after losing to Joseph Parker following a year of activity last December. Wilder had a massive fight with Anthony Joshua hanging in the balance if he defeated the New Zealander as part of the ‘Day of Reckoning’ bill in Saudi Arabia.

However, Parker fought perfectly and dominated a ring-rusty Wilder for the contest’s duration. In the process, the defeat cost Wilder anywhere between $30 million and $60 million in purse earnings.

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang

Three months on, and Wilder is back in the gym. Once again, the American slugger has been allowed to compete on a card in The Kingdom. There’s one catch, though. The opponent will be a dangerous wrecking machine in Zhilei Zhang.

The man who calls himself ‘Big Bang’ is undoubtedly that, as he proved two times against Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce. But on current form, both fighters need a victory as bad as each other, having each been humbled by Parker in their latest outing.

Wilder, who was exposed as unsteady when set upon by Tyson Fury on two occasions during their three-fight saga, faces a tough assignment if he accepts the offer. Meanwhile, World Boxing News has contacted Wilder’s co-manager, Shelly Finkel, for confirmation of any future acceptance.

If Wilder says yes, the chances of Zhang ending his career with a single blow will increase considerably. The 38-year-old may have been better served to face someone less of a threat than Zhang the banger.

Beterbiev vs Bivol undercard

Right now, June 1 is the target date on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol. Two other heavyweight contests are also being lined up, either of which features a boxer who would have been a more appropriate option for Wilder.

Filip Hrgovic vs. Daniel Dubois and Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez will bolster the card considerably. However, Wilder taking on Dubois or Kabayel would have given the Alabama slammer a better chance of returning to the win column.

On the flip side, the reward could be massive if Wilder could wipe Zhang out early. Through 29 contests, nobody has ever stopped the six-foot-six-inch Beast from the East.

Juan Goode did have Zhang down early in his career, but that was nine years ago. The 40-year-old is far more accomplished defensively these days.

Deontay Wilder has it all to prove after just one victory since 2019.

