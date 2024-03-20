Exclusive: Ex-Mike Tyson manager Shelly Finkel on Jake Paul fight

World Boxing News managed to gauge a reaction from former Mike Tyson manager Shelly Finkel on the heavyweight’s return to boxing at 58.

Finkel spoke exclusively to WBN following Tyson’s decision to accept an offer to face YouTuber Jake Paul on July 20. By the time the Netflix televised event goes ahead, Tyson will be two years off his sixties.

With only sketchy information released on what kind of bout Tyson vs Paul would be, Finkel was keen to know more before fully committing to his view.

Shelly Finkel speaks to WBN on Mike Tyson

“I need to know more details to offer an intelligent opinion, but it is going to be huge and bring attention to the sport,” Finkel told World Boxing News. “Netflix will do a great job in presenting the event as they have done with Formula 1.”

Tyson will dust off his gloves four years after trading blows with Roy Jones Jr. in the most successful exhibition ever staged. Despite being in good shape for ten-second clips on social media, there’s plenty of opposition to the fight.

One said: “Woke up to hear that Jake Paul is going to box a nearly 60-year-old Mike Tyson on Netflix. How did influencer boxing ever get to this point?”

Other comments included: “Mike Tyson is almost 60. He will fight some Disney Channel 20-year-old guy in the summer.” Others said, “Mike Tyson is almost 60 years old. Shame, shame, shame,” and “Mike Tyson is almost 60 years old guy. Fight someone remotely your age who is good at boxing.”

Another stated: “Mike Tyson is a 57-year-old man who suffers from Sciatica, a nerve condition that requires him to use a wheelchair and a walking cane at times. Everyone involved in making this fight happen should be ashamed of themselves.”

YouTuber

Paul is unfazed by the opposition and wants fans to tune in after offering a non-PPV platform.

“Promotion, promotion, promotion,” began Paul. “If I’m being honest, it doesn’t need that. The biggest [YouTuber] fight of the 21st century in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live on the biggest streaming platform in the world. That’s the MVP way.

“Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, team Paul or team Tyson, or you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you won’t want to miss this event.

“I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion. Now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world [ever, in his opinion]. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet” and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

