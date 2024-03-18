Kanamu Sakama: Second boxer dies from tragic Naoya Inoue bill

Undefeated Japanese prospect Kanamu Sakama has tragically died at just 20 years old, World Boxing News is sad to confirm.

The youngster, who was 9-0 and touted as a future world champion at light flyweight, died one day after he was supposed to return to the ring.

According to reports in his native country, Sakama passed away on Sunday, March 17. This was ratified by the Japanese Boxing Commission [JBC] as the boxing world began to mourn.

Kanamu Sakama, from Inoue vs Tapales undercard, dies

Sakama was on the path to superstardom as his last performance promised back in December. Fighting on the same undercard as Kazuki Anaguchi, who died following a spell in a coma, Sakama becomes the second fighter from the Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales undercard to die within months.

His barnstorming victory over John Gabunilas was lauded as one of the night’s most impressive wins as headliner Inoue became a two-weight undisputed champion against Tapales in Tokyo. Sakama stopped Gabunilas in five rounds but was the subject of complaints by the Filipino and his team over a potential premature stoppage. Gabunilas even filed an official protest after suffering a third career defeat.

The loss of Sakama puts that kind of thing into perspective, though. Just past his teenage years, boxing has been robbed of a fighter that could have lit up the world stage.

He won all nine of his contests, with eight – including Gabunilas victory – coming via knockout. Sakama was talented and entertaining, just like Anaguchi, who perished after they shared an undercard.

It’s a cruel blow that two fighters appearing at the same event, both very young, saw their lives end before they could fulfill their potential. Sakama had been penciled in to fight on March 16 but withdrew with injury. It’s not yet known whether that had something to do with his shock passing.

No cause of death

The Japanese Commission or outlets that broke the story did not reveal the cause of death.

ARQ Sports, the company that manages and promotes Gabunilas, released a statement on the sad news.

“The Japanese light flyweight youth champion, seen as having a promising future, has passed away,” they said.

Viva! Promotions, who were also involved in the card, added: “The boxing community is once again mourning with yet another Japanese unbeaten hot prospect, Kanamu Sakama, passing away at the young age of 20 years old.

“RIP Kanamu Sakama!”

