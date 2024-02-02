Japanese boxer Kazuki Anaguchi dies 38 days after stoppage

World Boxing News is sad to report the passing of Japanese boxer Kazuki Anaguchi 38 days after his tragic fight on December 26.

The Japanese Boxing Commission announced on Friday, dashing hopes of a recovery from severe injuries.

Anaguchi began convulsing after losing for the first time in his career against Seiya Tsutsumi. The ten-round loss occurred at the Ariake Arena in Japan on Boxing Day.

Medical services subsequently rushed the southpaw to the hospital. The realization dawned after Anaguchi needed to be helped back to the locker room. Once in the care of doctors, he underwent emergency surgery for a right subdural hematoma.

Doctors placed Anaguchi in an induced coma. There was no change in the fighter’s progress as fans feared the worst. The Osaka-born bantamweight received the best care possible, as a statement from Shingen Boxing Gym on Anaguchi’s condition suggested.

Kazuki Anaguchi passes away

“To all concerned parties and fans. As many of you may already know from online news, Kazuku Anaguchi, a gym member, was taken to the hospital immediately after the event at Tokyo Ariake Arena on Tuesday, December 26, last year.

“Anaguchi participated in the Japanese bantamweight title match. Doctors diagnosed a right subdural hematoma after the match. He has not regained consciousness yet but is continuing to receive treatment.

“We have received words of encouragement from so many people. I want to take this opportunity to thank them.”

The Japan Boxing Commission [JBC] asked for understanding and said they would give updates to those concerned at the appropriate time.

“Many of our players have already scheduled matches for this year; under these circumstances, we are all looking ahead. We are trying hard to help our friend [Anaguchi], who continues receiving treatment.

“Thank you for your support. With everyone’s words of encouragement, we will do our best to do what we can and look forward to the return of our friend.”

Sadly, Anaguchi was unable to awaken. WBN offers only the best to the Anaguchi family.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.