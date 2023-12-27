Kazuki Anaguchi down four times, convulses before hospitalization

Kazuki Anaguchi, a 23-year-old Japanese boxer, was hospitalized after appearing on the Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales undercard.

Suffering his first loss in seven bouts against Seiya Tsutsumi at bantamweight, Anaguchi struggled in the corner after the verdict.

Anaguchi had engaged in a bloody and brutal battle with Tsutsumi, going down four times in the fight. Tsutsumi won 95-91 and 94-92 twice on the scorecards.

However, a video has since emerged of Anaguchi convulsing in the corner. His legs shook as his coach attempted to keep him upright.

It was sickening to watch a boxer who gave his all struggling to keep his balance in full view of the public and TV audience.

World Boxing News understands that the 6-1 fighter was taken to hospital after being helped to the locker room by his team.

WBN is in the process of trying to gain an update on Anaguchi’s condition.

Hospitalization

Viva! Promotions, who represented Tapales, posted a message after the fight. They said: “Prayers up to Kazuki Anaguchi. After his match against Seiya Tsutsumi, he went straight to the hospital. Fight strong, champ!”

The encounter took a lot out of both men as they engaged throughout the contest. It’s hoped that Anaguchi is okay and able to recover fully.

In the main event, Inoue became the undisputed super bantamweight champion and pound-for-pound king.

Inoue regained the top spot from Terence Crawford after cleaning up a second division in twelve months.

Tapales was stopped in the tenth round of another slugfest.

On Tapales, Viva added: “Marlon Tapales put on a performance that helped gain the respect that Filipinos need from the boxing world today.

“The battle scars that Marlon Tapales has right now is for all the Filipino boxing fans who remain to be counted out but will never give up and continue to fight till the end. Viva Nightmare! Viva Pinoy!”

