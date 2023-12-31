Kazuki Anaguchi update: Japanese boxer, 23, fights for life

Kazuki Anaguchi is fighting for his life after undergoing emergency surgery following his fight on the Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales undercard.

Anaguchi convulsed in the corner after losing a brutal decision to Seiya Tsutsumi on December 26. He was then led back to the dressing room by his team.

Things took a turn for the worse and showed no signs of improvement. Anaguchi was taken to the hospital for assessment.

After doctors checked him over, they diagnosed a right subdural hematoma. The 23-year-old then went under the knife but is yet to awaken from the process.

Fans worldwide have expressed their concern for the bantamweight southpaw, who was undefeated heading into the fight on Boxing Day.

Kazuki Anaguchi update

Viva! Promotions, who represented Tapales on the card, said: “Prayers up to Kazuki Anaguchi. After his match against Seiya Tsutsumi, he went straight to the hospital. Fight strong, champ!”

The injury to Anaguchi soured the festive period for the sport after the Day of Reckoning extravaganza that occurred on December 23.

A feast of heavyweight bouts took place in Saudi Arabia without incident. The fact that Anaguchi is still not out of the woods is a huge concern to everyone supporting the most dangerous sports.

After just seven professional bouts, his career is over on 6-1. However, being able to survive and live a life without obstacles is the best anyone can hope for right now.

His tender age will open up debate, as always with this kind of incident, which boxing is forced to confront regularly.

Only days after Anaguchi was hospitalized, the sport lost another fighter in their 20s. Super middleweight Cem Kilic died during the Christmas holiday.

Speculation is rife regarding the situation of Kilic’s passing, which World Boxing News will not report until it is confirmed that the family wants that information released to the public.

