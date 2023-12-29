Boxing in shock as ‘Champ’ Cem Kilic, 29, dies

World Boxing News is sad to report that former super middleweight contender Cem Kilic has passed away at the age of just 29.

Kilic, who last fought in 2022, was three victories into a comeback after suffering a first loss to Steve Nelson in January 2020. His record was 17-1.

No cause has been given for Kilic as yet, with the Turkish Boxing Federation notifying the sport of his untimely death.

Boxer Cem Kilic has died

Eyüp Gözgeç, the Turkish Boxing Federation President and Board of Directors, said: £We have learned the news of the death of one of our former National Boxers, Cem Kilic.

“We wish patience to the grieving relatives. Rest in peace. Rest in peace.

The fighter, who had ties to Turkey and Germany, fought on the Tyson Fury vs Tom Schwarz undercard in Las Vegas. He defeated Martez McGregor seven months before taking on Nelson.

Elazıgspor Football Club added its sympathies through an official page on X.

“We are saddened to learn of the death of Cem Kılıç, who was a boxer in our Club between 2011 and 2015.

“He succeeded in becoming the Turkish champion in youth and the third place in Turkey in seniors under our Crescent Star Çayda Çır crest.

“May God have mercy on our late former athlete Cem Kilic. We express our condolences and patience to his relatives and loved ones.”

Manager Shane Shapiro pays tribute

Kilic’s manager, Shane Shapiro of No Limit Mindset LLC, aired an emotional tribute to his protege.

“Never thought I would be writing something like this right now. I am in shock. RIP Cem Kilic.

“[He was] The first fighter that took a chance on me, someone who moved from Germany to Los Angeles. Cem lived with me for seven years and was part of my family.

“Those who know, know. Cem and I were always side by side. We had so many highs and lows. We didn’t always see eye to eye, but the memories we made together will never fade.

“You will always be remembered… RIP “Champ” Cem Kilic. We went to war together.”

Kilic defeated Marco Delgado convincingly at Quiet Cannon Country Club in Montebello in August last year. That fight will forever be his last.

WBN would like to offer condolences to the family and friends of Cem Kilic at this horrific and saddened time.