Kanamu Sakama’s cause of death at 20 a distressing tragedy

Undefeated boxing prodigy Kanamu Sakama died on Sunday at just 20. However, the cause of death was not revealed at the time.

Now that the circumstances have been revealed by long-time Japanese reporter Joe Koizumi on Fightnews.com, the details are highly distressing.

Koizumi says Sakama took his own life after having his fight canceled at the weigh-in. The highly-ranked light flyweight was due to fight Hyuga Oki on Monday at the world-famous Korakuen Hall.

Unveiling the most horrific situations that Sakama must have found himself in to end his time at such a young age, Koizumi unearthed his utter shock.

Kanamu Sakama cause of death

He said: “This reporter has covered Japanese boxing for sixty years. During that time, I have never heard of such a pitiful and pathetic [Japanese translation] tragedy.

“Sakama is said to have committed suicide as he couldn’t make [it to] a good condition to fight and had his bout canceled, of which he might have felt seriously guilty. Even if responsible for this cancellation, Kanamu need not punish himself in such an incomprehensible way. Still young, he could have re-established his career despite a single default.

“His last fight of life resulted in a fifth-round stoppage of hard-punching Filipino John Paul Gabunilas on the undercard of the “Monster” Inoue vs Tapales undisputed unification bout on December 26.

“Out of the preliminary [undercard] prospects of that night, not only Kazuki Anaguchi but also Kanamu Sakama thus unfortunately lost their young lives. Our deepest sorrow is beyond description.”

The World Boxing Association added: The World Boxing Association [WBA] mourns the passing of Kanamu Sakama, a 20-year-old young fighter who was ranked number nine in the super flyweight division by the organization.

Talented fighter

“At the WBA, we are very sorry for losing such a talented fighter and great person as Kasama. For years, the organization has put efforts into the mental health of fighters and has held debates, forums, seminars, and even a convention focused on this issue, with medical staff presenting studies and talks at all levels.

“We hope to continue to contribute in this sense to help prevent the recurrence of such sad cases and to ensure that all boxing players can seek help to prevent it.

“To Kasama’s family and his entourage we send our condolences and wish him to rest in peace.”

In addition, World Boxing News joins everyone in expressing sorrow at the tragic ending of such a young, talented fighter. Sakama was destined to be a world champion, and hopefully, the WBA will bestow a posthumous title on the 9-0 star.

