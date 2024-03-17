Legs! Deontay Wilder’s bro ridiculed after awkward comeback video

Deontay Wilder’s brother posted a video of an apparent comeback after two years out of the ring and two humiliating defeats.

Marsellos Wilder, once linked to facing Tommy Fury, believes there remains scope in the current climate to get back to work in the boxing ring.

Sharing his desire, Marsellos quoted: “When I was dying inside, men laughed, and females don’t care; I’ll never forget this moment.”

He accompanied the clip with work from the gym, where responses after resharing the clip on other platforms left much to be desired.

Deontay Wilder’s brother and the family legs

The leg work was given a roasting, which was on par with the scrutiny Deontay gets for his beanpole efforts. Marsellos was told in no uncertain terms to hang up the gloves.

“His legs are worse than Deontay’s but not in the same way,” said one comment.

After he lost badly twice, Wilder has continuously stated he’d be back despite a considerable lack of talent.

“No cuts, no bruises, no scratches, no scuffs. I’m good. I took an L in my fight,” said Wilder.

“Not because I was getting beat up or struggling. I was winning comfortably. But I was up three rounds to zero, dominating them, controlling the pace, dictating the action, and trying to set up my finish.

“I made an amateurish defensive mistake in a bad lean-back position where I didn’t see leaving myself widely exposed to a shot out of nowhere from a southpaw style.

“The fight was waved off before I could fight through it. It’s early in my career for me to make corrections. For those who don’t know, I came from college football and jumped straight into pro boxing.

Started late

“Because I started boxing late in my late twenties, I chose to turn pro [in 2018]. I’m not hiding. I’m not ducking or running from nothing.

“I have been down way lower in life than taking an L [loss] on something that can be corrected. I’m in the process of learning as I go, a temporary phase.

“These little mistakes will not keep happening to me anymore. For that, growth and glory await me ahead.

“Just because you start something, and it doesn’t start off entirely right, doesn’t define you or your ending. I believe in myself. I have the talent to be great.

“So I’m going to get up, brush myself off and try again. I will still become a champion through all the ups and downs.”

He added: “For two years, I sit out grinding every day, asking for fights, ready. The person in charge knew and watched me but kept me stalled.

“Why they were soaked in their own hurt. It’s a reason for everything, but you can’t close a door God opened.”

