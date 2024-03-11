Manny Pacquiao delays $25m fight as Floyd Mayweather plots 51-0

World Boxing News can confirm that Manny Pacquiao has called off plans to fight on April 20 in an exhibition fight against Buakaw Banchemak.

The boxing legend was locked in for a clash with the Muay Thai legend next month and had been training hard for the fight. Pacquiao stood to share a pot of $25 million with Buakaw until several offers for a professional comeback came his way.

Now, Pacquiao has shelved the Buakaw battle, with organizers at Fresh Air Festival stating it’s only a temporary delay until later in 2024. However, WBN believes the fight could be off for at least a year as the “Pac-Man” reignites his career in the paid ranks.

Manny Pacquiao vs Buakaw postponed

Announcing the decision, Fresh Air stated: “We had to postpone the date of “The Match of Legend” between two legendary fighters Manny Pacquiao and Buakaw Banchamek.

“Fresh Air organized a fight for April 20, 2024, at IMPACT Arena Exhibition and Convention Center in Muang Thong Thani. But we would like to inform you that we want to make the upcoming event significant and worthy of the world-stopping fight that everyone is waiting for. Therefore, for this reason, we have postponed the event.

However, we insist and are very confident that a conclusion of a new date will be reached by the date and time of the original fight. This will include details of how you can experience this great competition.

Pacquiao vs Banchamek will happen in 2024, for sure. You can follow the details and progress of “The Match of Legend,” which will be available on the Fresh Air Festival [Thailand] website soon.”

For Pacquiao’s return to professional action, fights with Conor Benn, Terence Crawford, and several other names are mentioned. It’s been three years since he last fought when losing his WBA welterweight title to Yordenis Ugas.

Floyd Mayweather for 51-0

A rematch with Floyd Mayweather is also on the cards. However, this was reported to be an exhibition. If Mayweather has changed his mind about an exhibition in favor of a full return himself, fans could get a second helping of the most lucrative fight of all time in a professional capacity.

These are the options open to Pacquiao, who is expected to fight in Saudi Arabia next, having attended the last two massive events in the region. A guest of Sports Chairman Turki Alalshikh, Pacquiao, is being indulged by Alalshikh in preparation for a forthcoming event in Riyadh.

Whether that’s Mayweather, Benn, or someone else will become apparent in the coming weeks.

