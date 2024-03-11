Floyd Mayweather advises Terence Crawford on next career move

Floyd Mayweather has advised Terence Crawford to face David Benavidez or Jaron Ennis as the welterweight star stagnates.

Crawford has only fought once a year for the last four years and missed out on a battle with Canelo Alvarez on May 4. Since then, ‘Bud’ has been linked to a middleweight clash with Chris Eubank Jr..

However, Mayweather says if Crawford wants to secure Canelo in the future, he must beat those in line, like David Benavidez.

Floyd Mayweather on Terence Crawford

“I think he is a super skillful fighter,” Mayweather told FightHype on Crawford. “I thought about whether he wants to go to 168 and fight Canelo. Benavidez wants to fight Canelo, and if they can’t make the fight, they can fight each other. Benavidez and Crawford.

“I feel like if you are all chasing that one fighter, and you all can’t get that fighter, then you should all say, ‘Let’s fight each other.'”

Asked if that was too big of a jump for someone coming from 147 or if that’s what you have to do to be great, Mayweather responded: “I don’t know. I am just throwing it out because you told me about Benavidez trying to fight Canelo. I know Crawford has been trying to fight Canelo. If you can’t get it done, you guys fight.”

If not Benavidez, a clash with ‘Boots’ Ennis would give the fans something to look forward to. Mayweather aired his thoughts on this potential match-up.

“I think that would be a hell of a fight. Like we always say, someone has to give you an opportunity, whether it’s Terence or somebody else. It’s been difficult for Crawford to get the Spence fight done. Trying to get the Canelo fight done has been difficult, so his other option is Boots Ennis.”

Young Canelo and the state of boxing

On giving a young Canelo a chance in 2013, Mayweather corrected some confused information.

“Just for the record, a lot of people said it was at a catch weight. I didn’t choose the catch weight Canelo did. Now, [on Crawford vs Boots], you have to ask yourself, is it about the legacy, is it about the money, or is it about both?

“I am not in these fighters’ heads, so I don’t know. If you want to fight him, if you don’t fight somebody else.

“Do what makes you happy. A lot of times, boxing writers will be writing false stories about fighters fighting this or that fighter and this was said, even with YouTube just trying to get clicks.

“We have to go back to the old school, and we are getting back to that. A lot of good fighters fight each other, and a lot of great fighters fight each other, but we have to cut out all these belts.

“There are too many champions, so go back to the old school,” concluded the boxing legend.

