Canelo goes full Mayweather on AJ KO with Vegas announcement

In Floyd Mayweather’s territory, Canelo Alvarez chose the moment Anthony Joshua knocked out Francis Ngannou as the time to confirm his next fight.

Canelo mimicked a trick Mayweather had learned during his years of social media announcements as he revealed his next event to the world.

Canelo vs Munguia

On May 4 in Las Vegas during Cinco de Mayo weekend, the Mexican superstar will face undefeated phenom Jaime Munguia.

Speaking directly to his fans, the undisputed super middleweight champion reversed his decision not to fight a compatriot.

“On May 4, I’ll be fighting Jaime Munguia at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,” Alvarez stated. “Mexico vs. Mexico!”

He added: “Mexicans to the war cry. See you on May 4 at T-Mobile in Las Vegas. ”

Mayweather’s playbook

It was a classic move by Canelo to overshadow Joshua’s obliteration of Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. Mayweather was guilty of doing the same on many occasions in the past.

Floyd would usually wait until the fight week of another big event to steal the thunder for himself with a Pay-Per-View super-bout.

As social media was filled with replays of Joshua’s knockout, Canelo stole the show and set the wheels in motion for the most significant United States fight of the year in Nevada.

Two Mexicans will collide for the first time in Sin City since Canelo fought and defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The 2017 collision garnered over one million PPV purchases as Las Vegas saw an influx of Mexican support not seen in years.

The same will happen this time around, with World Boxing News having already booked seats to attend fight week. Canelo vs Munguia should be some event as an ex-pound-for-pound king matches up against a former world titleholder with a record of 43-0.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

