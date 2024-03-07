Heavyweight beast DQ’d for MMA move wants rematch with boxer

The heavyweight beast at the center of a storm over an MMA takedown in a boxing match wants a rematch with the fighter he blindsided with ground and pound.

275-pound Marcin Sianos lost via a second-round disqualification against the undefeated Artur Bizewski after throwing him to the canvas and laying into him UFC style.

Referee Arek Malek had no hesitation in calling off the bout at the Hala Widowiskowo-Sportowa in Koszalin. The incident resulted in a second-round win for Bizewski, who improved to 9-0.

Heavyweight wants rematch after MMA move

In the aftermath, Sianos faced a torrent of abuse from fans. However, he astonishingly accused Bizewski of claiming a hollow victory. The cross-codes fighter now wants a rematch organized to prove his worth despite dropping to 0-3 as a boxer.

“I would like to refer to my fight,” Sianos began. “At the very beginning, I’d like to thank Artur Bizewski for the duel. At the same time, my deepest apologies for my unsportsmanlike behavior in the ring. There is no explanation for this; it is reprehensible, and I clearly deserved disqualification.

“Throughout the difficult preparation period, a similar situation has never occurred during any of the sparring matches. I didn’t knock anyone out or elbow anyone; we were training in pure boxing. I myself can’t explain my behavior.

‘There was no winner’

“I guess I might not be in a professional boxing ring anymore. But I personally think that victory by disqualifying your opponent is not something to be proud of. I do not consider myself a loser, nor Artur Bizewski a winner.

“If PUB, Rocky Boxing Night, and Artur Bizewski agree to resolve the duel again, then I declare that all my purse, regardless of the result of the fight, I will send to a charity of my opponent’s choosing.

“I wouldn’t like to be seen negatively. I’ve never experienced any similar behavior in my entire twenty-year career. I wouldn’t want this one-off incident to affect my sportsmanship.

“Shout out to all my loyal supporters, and thanks for all the positive and negative comments,” he concluded.

At this point, there seems to be little clamor for a second fight, considering the ending of the first. However, due to the publicity surrounding the finish, Bizewski could do much worse when aiming for 10-0.

Sianos is yet to win as a pugilist and could be seen as an easy wager that would probably capture the Polish public’s imagination based on the last result.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

