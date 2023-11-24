Billam-Smith vs Masternak: Full undercard confirmed

BOXXER confirmed the undercard for Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak in Bournemouth.

The stage is set for another unmissable night of boxing as local hero Billam-Smith makes a triumphant return to defend his WBO World Cruiserweight Title.

The event occurs on Sunday, December 10th live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Billam-Smith captured the WBO crown in May with a fairytale victory over countryman Lawrence Okolie in front of a record-breaking crowd at the Vitality Stadium, home of his beloved A.F.C. Bournemouth.

‘The Gentleman’ will make the first defence of his title at the Bournemouth International Centre against Polish powerhouse Masternak, who returns to the UK for the first time since his 2015 European championship war with Tony Bellew.

And fans have even more to look forward to with the full undercard revealed for the sold-out, south coast show.

Billam-Smith vs Masternak undercard

As previously confirmed, 2020 Olympic Gold Medallist Lauren Price will face former European Champion Silvia Bortot.

Having made history earlier this year by becoming the first female to win a British title, Price (5-0, 1 KO) will be aiming to end 2023 with a statement win.

She faces Italy’s Bortot (11-3-1, 3 KOs), who previously went the distance with former unified world champion Mikael Mayer.

Ben Whittaker

Fellow 2020 Olympic Medallist Ben Whittaker has an opponent set for his hugely-anticipated return to the ring. Future boxing superstar Whittaker (4-0, 3 KOs), who has been wowing crowds around the country with his flamboyant and unorthodox style, returns to the scene of his spectacular pro debut to take on Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj (11-2-1, 3 KOs).

Having impressed on previous visits to Bournemouth, Michael McKinson (25-1, 4 KOs) will make the short trip from Portsmouth to take his place on the undercard.

The 29-year-old southpaw stopped Lebin Morales last time out at Vitality Stadium and will be hoping a similar victory can set him up for a title run in 2024.

Following his victory over Stanley Stannard in an official eliminator bout during BOXXER’s visit to Bournemouth in May, Lee Cutler (13-1, 7 KOs) will face Obi Egbunike (8-2-1, 1 KO) for the vacant English Super Welterweight Title in a potential show-stealing 50-50 clash.

Southampton light heavyweight Lewis Edmondson (7-0, 3 KOs) joins the bill as he looks to extend his unbeaten record against Dmytro Fedas (8-4-2, 5 KOs). ‘The Saint’ claimed his seventh pro win with a technical decision victory over Petar Nosic on the undercard of Billam-Smith’s world championship winning fight in May.

And fresh from her impressive debut, 18-year-old bantamweight Francesca Hennessy (1-0, 1 KO), the daughter of renowned boxing manager and promoter Mick Hennessy, can continue the perfect start to her professional career when she gets back under the bright lights in Bournemouth.

BOXXER

BOXXER CEO and Founder Ben Shalom said: “The Bournemouth International Centre is going to be rocking on December 10th as we end the year with another spectacular sold-out show on the south coast.

“We have Olympic medallists, local stars, and some of British boxing’s hottest young talents in action. This show is a real Christmas cracker and one you do not want to miss!”

RETURN OF THE KING: Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak takes place on Sunday, December 10th at the Bournemouth International Centre and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Tickets for the year-ending south coast show are already sold out.