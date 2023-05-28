‘Worst boxing scorecard ever’ mars another world title fight

Calls ring out for another judge to be investigated after an unfathomable boxing scorecard got read out in Bournemouth, England, on Saturday night.

Chris Billam-Smith claimed a historic world cruiserweight title in his hometown at his beloved Vitality Stadium, home of Premier League club Bournemouth.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing despite Billam-Smith knocking Lawrence Okolie down three times and his opponent being docked two points for holding.

American judge Benjamin Rodriguez was certainly watching a different fight as he carded 112-112 to bewilderment from the crowd and those watching on TV.

How Rodriguez came to that score with a five-point swing in favor of Billam Smith is anyone’s guess. It didn’t stop people from trying, though.

Billam-Smith vs Okolie scorecard

One commenter said: “It’s a bit suspect. Nine 10-9 Okolie rounds, Three 8-10 CBS rounds [scorecard of 114-111] that would be.

“So one of the 10-9’s could have been scored a 10-10. So 114-112, then take off 2 points for holding. 112-112.”

Another added: “Sack the judge with the 112-112 scorecard. Let’s not see a rematch because Okolie is a horrendous boxer. Three 10-8 rounds for Smith, six 10 – 9 rounds for Okolie, two 9 – 9 rounds for the point deductions, and one even 10 – 10 round. Total 112 – 112

“Not saying I agree with the scorecard, but this is one way it’s possible.”

Legendary analyst Al Bernstein was equally baffled despite not having the chance to watch the fight yet.

“I have not seen Smith-Okolie fight yet, but I can still safely say that a fighter who gets knocked down three times and has two points deducted couldn’t possibly have earned a draw, as one scorecard said.

“I’ll watch it tomorrow. Congrats to Smith for his “majority” decision,” added the Showtime commentator.

Fans aired their views below as WBN did a final tally to give Rodriguez’s actions a tiny amount of clarity.

Worst Boxing Scorecard

“112-112 scorecard from Benjamin Rodriguez is an absolute disgrace. How can you score the fight a draw when Billam-Smith registered three knockdowns, and Okolie had two points deducted?

“The mind boggles,” said one.

Another added: “One of the judges actually had a scorecard 112-112. That judge needs to be relieved of his duties. Three knockdowns in favor of Billam-Smith, and two points deducted for Okolie. Madness.”

A third stated: “Worst individual scorecard I’ve ever seen. Even if you had Okolie winning all the rounds before being knocked down or ahead in rounds that he had points deductions, it still doesn’t compute.”

In addition, a final one said: “I can’t wait to see the scorecard of the 112 112 judge to see how he got that score. He needs to be sacked, and Okolie given the phone number for Vince McMahon.”

So how could Rodriguez have given Okolie a draw? – World Boxing News attempts to do the impossible.

Round 1: 10-10

Round 2: Okolie 10-9

R3: Okolie 10-9

Round 4: Billam-Smith 10-8

Round 5: Okolie 9-9 [point deducted]

R6: Okolie 10-9

Round 7: Okolie 9-9 [point deducted]

Round 8: Okolie 10-9

R9: Okolie 10-9

Round 10: Billam-Smith 10-8

Round 11: Billam-Smith 10-8

R12: Okolie 10-9

Total 112-112.

Furthermore, it’s a shambles, whatever way you look at it.

