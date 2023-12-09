Chris Billam-Smith refuses handshake at world title weigh-in

Chris Billam-Smith refused to shake opponent Mateusz Masternak’s hand as the pair made weight in Bournemouth, England.

On Sunday, the fighters hit the scales ahead of Billam-Smith’s WBO cruiserweight title defense at the Bournemouth International Centre.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak weights

12×3 mins – WBO World Cruiserweight Championship

CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH – 14st 3lbs / 199lbs

MATEUSZ MASTERNAK – 14st 2 lbs / 198lbs

8×3 mins – Light Heavyweight Contest

BEN WHITTAKER – 12st 6lbs / 174lbs

STIVEN LEONETTI DREDHAJ – 12st 8lbs / 176lbs

8×2 mins – Welterweight Contest

LAUREN PRICE – 10st 6 lbs / 146lbs

SILVA BORTOT – 10st 2lbs 5oz / 142lbs

10×3 mins – Vacant English Super Welterweight Championship

LEE CUTLER – 10st 13lbs / 153lbs

KINGSLEY EGBUNIKE – 10st 12lbs / 152lbs

10×3 mins – Vacant WBC Silver International Welterweight Championship

MICHAEL MCKINSON – 10st 6lbs / 146lbs

MUSAH LAWSON – 10st 3 lbs / 143lbs

6×2 mins – Bantamweight Contest

FRANCESCA HENNESSY – 8st 8lbs / 120lbs

LUCRECIA BELEN ARRIETA – 8st 7lbs / 119lbs

6×3 mins – Light Heavyweight Contest

LEWIS EDMONDSON – 12st 12lbs / 180lbs

DMYTRO FEDAS – 12st 13lbs / 181lbs

Pre-fight quotes

Billam-Smith said: “The dream was always to win the World Title at the Bournemouth Stadium, and I got the opportunity to do that. Before that, we fought for years to get shows down here.

“Now we’ve had four back-to-back. We had a great time with BOXXER and Sky Sports and did our part to make it happen.

“Of course, the fans who have turned out to create the amazing atmospheres that everyone loves. I can’t wait to walk out on Sunday as the defending champion.

“People don’t have the time of their life and then give up on life. That’s not how it works. For me, I’m a proud champion. Now, I want to cement that legacy.

“On Sunday night, walking out in front of that crowd gives me goosebumps just thinking about it.

“As long as Masternak’s career has been, as many big fights as he’s had – I don’t think he would have ever experienced an atmosphere like this.”

Masternak stated: “My journey in boxing has been going on for a long time. I believe the preparation for this fight has been magical. But I believe on December 10, the WBO belt will be mine.

“I had a deal with my wife. If I wanted a third baby, I had to become World Champion. My daughter is five, so I must keep my promise.”

RETURN OF THE KING: Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak takes place on Sunday, December 10, at the Bournemouth International Centre and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

