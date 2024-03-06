Katie Taylor accused of backing out of massive trilogy fight

Katie Taylor has backed away from talks over a trilogy fight despite promoter Eddie Hearn promising confirmation.

Chantelle Cameron, who defeated Taylor before losing the rematch via a debated decision, had hoped to finish the saga. However, Cameron says Taylor is looking elsewhere for an alternative opponent.

“Just an update on talks with the Katie fight. I have agreed to a massive purse reduction to make this fight happen financially as this was what I was told was the hold up from the fight being agreed,” said Cameron. “The reason is because I wanted to create my own legacy.

“Now it looks like Katie will take a “keep busy” fight and avoid me. I think she knows that certain things that went her way in the last fight won’t happen again.

“Sorry to the actual boxing fans who wanted to see this fight, but the trilogy not happening is down to Katie and her team and not me,” added the former world champion.

Katie Taylor is looking at other options

Hearn had previously lined up Croke Park for a massive finishing of the story in May. The Matchroom boss has since admitted the chances of a stadium fight are off the table for now.

This means Taylor will likely fight outside of Ireland next, with options in the United States being explored.

“Talks go on and on and on, and eventually, you’re in February, and Katie’s next fight is in May. So we have to make a move,” Hearn told Boxing Social. “There is a chance we could return to the 3Arena.

“For us, we still like the idea of fighting Chantelle Cameron. We want to do that outdoors. You have to lock something in at some point. We’ve had two incredible nights at the 3Arena. It could be a third.”

On the USA, Heared added: “We’ve had offers from around the world. There is a chance she could fight internationally; of course, there is America.

“A fight for Katie Taylor in America is huge, particularly on the east coast. She also has aspirations to fight in Las Vegas.

“You could take her to Boston, Philadelphia, or New York. She sells out everywhere. She has a lot of options.”

Taylor vs Reis

Trying for an American opponent, Taylor opens the door to a fight with boxer-turned-actor Kali Reis. Recently starring in True Detective, a smash-hit series with Jodie Foster, would undoubtedly put Reis in the frame.

Hearn loves an angle and the razzmatazz. Therefore, Taylor vs Reis would be right up the Essex man’s street for a clash on the east coast.

